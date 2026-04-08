ETV Bharat / bharat

High Lead Levels Found In Soil Near Battery Recycling Units In Several Parts Of India: Study

New Delhi: A new study has found high levels of lead contamination in soil near battery recycling units across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about public health and environmental safety. The analysis, ‘Soiled with Lead: from Battery Recycling,’ was carried out by Toxics Link, an environmental research and advocacy organisation, and published on Wednesday.

The authors examined 23 soil samples collected near lead-acid battery recycling units in selected cities, including locations close to residential areas, local communities, and primary schools.

“All samples showed evidence of widespread lead contamination ranging from 100 parts per million (ppm) to 43,800 ppm,” said the analysis.

With reference to the Environment Protection (Management of Contaminated Sites) Rules, 2025, the findings indicated that 52 per cent (12 out of 23 samples) of the collected soil samples contained lead concentrations exceeding the 5,000 ppm benchmark for a Hazardous Contaminated Site.

Also, 31 per cent of the samples surpassed the permissible limits for industrial areas as prescribed in the rule.