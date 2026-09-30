ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Refuses To Issue Directive For Memorial Honouring INA Martyrs In Red Fort

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to issue a directive for the construction of a memorial at the Red Fort in honour of the martyrs of the Indian National Army (INA). A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya clarified that the construction of a memorial in the Red Fort is entirely a matter of government policy, and the court cannot interfere in such decisions.

The petition was filed by the Mahan Swatantrata Senani Lalti Ram Trust. Seeking a writ of mandamus, the petitioner had requested the court to direct the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Defence, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take immediate action. The petition stated that the Central government had acknowledged approving the proposal for such a memorial in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 2, 2021, but the decision had not been implemented.

During the hearing, the court observed that it could not issue an order to enforce a government proposal, or to allocate land for the construction of a memorial. In an oral observation, the CJ remarked, "Everyone respects the martyrs in whose honour you wish to build a memorial, but can this be the subject of a writ petition?"

The court also clarified that announcements made via PIB press releases do not constitute the basis for a legal right. While disposing of the petition, the court granted the petitioner the liberty to submit a detailed representation to the concerned ministries. The court directed that if such a representation is submitted, the government should decide on it in accordance with the rules.