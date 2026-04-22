ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Refuses To Hear Plea Regarding Shortage Of LPG Cylinders, Says Its Centre's Job To Look Into It

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the petition regarding the case of shortage of LPG gas cylinders. A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay said the matter is linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia and is now within the purview of the government.

The High Cout said it cannot issue any order on this. During the hearing, the court asked whether it was running the government.

"We cannot take notice of this matter. The government was wrong to introduce the Essential Commodities Act earlier. Such matters are now under the purview of the executive. Governments and oil companies are dependent on the resource," the court said.

The petitioner then said that the government should issue guidelines to ban the export of LPG.