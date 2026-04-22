Delhi High Court Refuses To Hear Plea Regarding Shortage Of LPG Cylinders, Says Its Centre's Job To Look Into It
The High Court said that it is the government's job to see whether the cylinders are being supplied properly or not.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST|
Updated : April 22, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the petition regarding the case of shortage of LPG gas cylinders. A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay said the matter is linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia and is now within the purview of the government.
The High Cout said it cannot issue any order on this. During the hearing, the court asked whether it was running the government.
"We cannot take notice of this matter. The government was wrong to introduce the Essential Commodities Act earlier. Such matters are now under the purview of the executive. Governments and oil companies are dependent on the resource," the court said.
The petitioner then said that the government should issue guidelines to ban the export of LPG.
"What you are saying is that the court cannot decide the economic policy of the country. Will the court decide which cheese should be imported and which cheese should not be imported? This work is for the executive," the bench observed.
The court said that there is no concrete mention of export of LPG in the petition.
The plea states that lakhs of people are suffering due to non-availability of domestic LPG cylinders. It contended that LPG cylinder is being sold in blac for Rs 5,000.
According to the petition, the government has failed to stop the black market of LPG cylinders. The bench maintained that it is the government's job to see whether the supply of cylinders is being done properly or not.
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