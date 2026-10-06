ETV Bharat / bharat

High Court Directs Rajasthan Govt To Comply With Earlier Order Granting Parole To Rape Convict Asaram

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has directed the government to comply with its earlier order to release rape convict self-styled godman Asaram on parole. A petition was filed on Asaram's behalf before a division bench comprising Justice Dr. Nupur Bhati and Justice Sanjeet Purohit, alleging non-compliance with the parole order issued by the court in August.

Hearing the petition on Monday, the bench ordered the government to release Asaram on parole and submit a compliance report to the court. During the hearing, Asaram's lawyers stated that the court had granted a twenty-day parole on August 3, yet the state government had failed to release him.

Representing the government, Additional Advocate General BL Bhati argued that Asaram had also been convicted by a court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and that the Gujarat High Court had rejected his parole plea. The division bench strongly criticized and dismissed this argument.

The court observed that the state government failed to demonstrate any legal grounds to justify setting aside or suspending the August 3 order. It said that the Gujarat High Court's decision to reject emergency parole had no adverse impact on the order issued by this court. Consequently, Asaram must be released, and a compliance report submitted, it said.

During the hearing, the government counsel was asked whether the state had challenged the August 3 order in the Supreme Court to have it set aside or suspended. The Additional Advocate General replied that no such petition had been filed by the government in the Supreme Court.