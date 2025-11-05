ETV Bharat / bharat

High Court Asks Mehbooba Mufti: 'How Are You Aggrieved?' While Hearing PIL On J&K Prisoners

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has raised questions over the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti seeking the return of undertrial prisoners from jails outside the Union Territory.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal observed that it would first need to be satisfied about the locus standi of the petitioner before proceeding further. The bench asked Mehbooba's counsel to clarify how she was personally aggrieved by the issue to qualify for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

"How are you aggrieved and what does this PIL mean?" the court asked during the hearing on November 3, 2025. Advocate Aditya Gupta, appearing for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, submitted that a large number of undertrial prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir were transferred to prisons outside the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. This, he argued, has made legal consultations, family visits, and participation in trial proceedings extremely difficult.

Gupta told the court that most of these inmates come from economically disadvantaged families, making long-distance travel for court appearances or family meetings nearly impossible. "This has effectively turned the judicial process itself into a punishment," he said.