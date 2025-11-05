High Court Asks Mehbooba Mufti: 'How Are You Aggrieved?' While Hearing PIL On J&K Prisoners
The bench asked Mehbooba's counsel to clarify how she was personally aggrieved by the issue to qualify for filing a Public Interest Litigation
Published : November 5, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has raised questions over the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti seeking the return of undertrial prisoners from jails outside the Union Territory.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal observed that it would first need to be satisfied about the locus standi of the petitioner before proceeding further. The bench asked Mehbooba's counsel to clarify how she was personally aggrieved by the issue to qualify for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).
"How are you aggrieved and what does this PIL mean?" the court asked during the hearing on November 3, 2025. Advocate Aditya Gupta, appearing for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, submitted that a large number of undertrial prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir were transferred to prisons outside the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. This, he argued, has made legal consultations, family visits, and participation in trial proceedings extremely difficult.
Gupta told the court that most of these inmates come from economically disadvantaged families, making long-distance travel for court appearances or family meetings nearly impossible. "This has effectively turned the judicial process itself into a punishment," he said.
The bench, however, observed that the court must first be convinced about the maintainability of the plea and the petitioner's locus before entertaining the matter as a PIL. It referred to established judicial precedents governing who can move such petitions.
After hearing brief arguments, the court recorded that the petitioner's counsel sought additional time to prepare and advance submissions.
"Having argued the matter at some length, learned counsel for the petitioner prays for further time to prepare and argue the petition," the order noted. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 18, 2025.
In her petition, Mehbooba argued that lodging Jammu and Kashmir's undertrial prisoners in far-off jails violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and the right to life and personal liberty.
Quoting Supreme Court judgments and provisions of the Model Prison Manual, the PDP chief in her petition had asserted that the state has both constitutional and humanitarian obligations to ensure that prisoners are housed close to their families and within the jurisdiction of the courts handling their cases.
Read More