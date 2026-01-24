ETV Bharat / bharat

Hi-Tech Hajj 2026: In A First, Haj Committee Of India Deploys Over 1.2 Lakh Smartwatches For Pilgrims' Safety

Ballia: In a bid towards modernising pilgrimage support systems through digital innovation and ensuring safety of pilgrims, the Haj Committee of India has, in a first, introduced smartwatches for an estimated 1.25 lakh pilgrims performing Hajj 2026.

The tenders for the 1,22,518 units of the smartwatches were invited by the HCoI in December, 2025 and have already been supplied to the committee for pilgrims for this year's edition of the holy Muslim pilgrimage. The pilgrimage to the twin holy cities of Mecca and Medina is the fifth and last pillar of Islam obligatory for every Muslim given he can afford the travel costs.

Smartwatch For Haj 2026: Features

According to the Haj Committee of India website, the smartwatch has a pre-installed ready to use Local/Roaming IOT(Internet of Things) SIM/eSIM with pre-loaded 1 GB data valid for 60 days working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Muslims pray facing the holy Kaaba during Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia (AFP)

The smartwatch will serve as multi-functional wearable device, offering critical features including: