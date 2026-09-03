ETV Bharat / bharat

Heroin Seizure In Jammu Kashmir Unmasks Suspected Pakistan-Based Drug-Terror Syndicate

A photo of the two accused persons apprehended by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after busting a cross-border heroin trafficking cartel, with the seizure of 5.160 kg of heroin worth several crores, in Jammu on August 26, 2026. ( NCB vias ANI )

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its investigation into a Pakistan-linked drug syndicate operating through Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. Aligning with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “Drug-Free India” call, central agencies are now tracking to identify financiers, local collaborators and potential links to cross-border terror funding.

Former Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid said that establishing the hierarchy of the network would be crucial for investigators.

“A successful probe would need to move beyond arrests at the operational level and identify those financing and controlling the trafficking operation,” he told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

“Pakistan’s ISI is also trying to mobilise funds through drugs and narcotics. A drug network that generates substantial illicit proceeds can provide an alternative source of funding for criminal and potentially terror networks, while also creating a pool of local facilitators who can be used for other illegal activities,” said Vaid, who served as J&K DGP from December 2016 till September 2018.

The NCB probe follows the seizure of 5.16 kg of heroin and the arrest of three Baramulla residents. Preliminary findings have pointed towards a suspected cross-border network through which narcotics may have been routed into Jammu and Kashmir before being distributed through local channels.

“There is a growing convergence between narcotics trafficking, organised criminal networks and potential terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir,” said a senior NCB official.

He said that investigators were examining the complete chain, from the source of the contraband and its movement across the border to the people receiving, storing and distributing the drugs within the region.

The NCB is also attempting to establish the financial architecture behind the suspected network. This includes identifying individuals who may have financed the procurement and transportation of heroin, tracing payments made to local operatives and examining whether proceeds from narcotics trafficking were subsequently channelled into other illegal activities.

The emphasis on the money trail is significant because drug trafficking networks increasingly rely on informal and concealed financial channels to move proceeds.

Establishing the flow of money could help investigators determine whether the arrested individuals were merely couriers and distributors or were connected to a larger network operating across multiple locations.

Beyond a conventional drug case

The NCB investigation reflects a broader shift in the security agencies’ approach to narcotics trafficking in border regions. While drug seizures have traditionally been viewed primarily through the prism of law enforcement and public health, security agencies are increasingly examining whether proceeds generated through the illegal drug trade can support other forms of organised crime or terror activity.

Due to its shared border with Pakistan and a long history of smuggling and infiltration, Jammu and Kashmir remains highly susceptible to this dangerous intersection of threats.

The Uri sector is strategically important because of its location along the Line of Control (LoC) and its historical significance as a route for cross-border movement. Any established narcotics corridor operating through the area could therefore have implications beyond the drug trade itself.

The NCB is consequently examining whether the suspected network has access to established smuggling channels and whether the same infrastructure is being used for other forms of illicit movement.

Representational image| A drug recovery by Punjab Police in July (X/@DGPPunjabPolice)

Tracking the network

The arrest of three Baramulla residents is expected to provide investigators with leads about the local network. Their interrogation and analysis of associated financial and communication records could help investigators identify additional members of the supply chain.