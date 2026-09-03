Heroin Seizure In Jammu Kashmir Unmasks Suspected Pakistan-Based Drug-Terror Syndicate
Following a 5.16 kg heroin seizure, the NCB is investigating a cross-border supply chain, targeting financiers, facilitators and potential terror-funding links, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : September 3, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified its investigation into a Pakistan-linked drug syndicate operating through Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. Aligning with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “Drug-Free India” call, central agencies are now tracking to identify financiers, local collaborators and potential links to cross-border terror funding.
Former Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid said that establishing the hierarchy of the network would be crucial for investigators.
“A successful probe would need to move beyond arrests at the operational level and identify those financing and controlling the trafficking operation,” he told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
“Pakistan’s ISI is also trying to mobilise funds through drugs and narcotics. A drug network that generates substantial illicit proceeds can provide an alternative source of funding for criminal and potentially terror networks, while also creating a pool of local facilitators who can be used for other illegal activities,” said Vaid, who served as J&K DGP from December 2016 till September 2018.
The NCB probe follows the seizure of 5.16 kg of heroin and the arrest of three Baramulla residents. Preliminary findings have pointed towards a suspected cross-border network through which narcotics may have been routed into Jammu and Kashmir before being distributed through local channels.
🚨 NCB busts heroin cartel in Jammu; cross-border links suspected.— NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) August 27, 2026
🔷 5.160 kg heroin seized; 3 drug traffickers arrested including mastermind.
🔷 On specific intelligence, NCB intercepted a vehicle at Panjtirthi, Jammu on 22.08.2026, seizing 5.160 kg heroin & arresting two… pic.twitter.com/5CapIib2MR
“There is a growing convergence between narcotics trafficking, organised criminal networks and potential terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir,” said a senior NCB official.
He said that investigators were examining the complete chain, from the source of the contraband and its movement across the border to the people receiving, storing and distributing the drugs within the region.
The NCB is also attempting to establish the financial architecture behind the suspected network. This includes identifying individuals who may have financed the procurement and transportation of heroin, tracing payments made to local operatives and examining whether proceeds from narcotics trafficking were subsequently channelled into other illegal activities.
The emphasis on the money trail is significant because drug trafficking networks increasingly rely on informal and concealed financial channels to move proceeds.
Establishing the flow of money could help investigators determine whether the arrested individuals were merely couriers and distributors or were connected to a larger network operating across multiple locations.
Beyond a conventional drug case
The NCB investigation reflects a broader shift in the security agencies’ approach to narcotics trafficking in border regions. While drug seizures have traditionally been viewed primarily through the prism of law enforcement and public health, security agencies are increasingly examining whether proceeds generated through the illegal drug trade can support other forms of organised crime or terror activity.
Due to its shared border with Pakistan and a long history of smuggling and infiltration, Jammu and Kashmir remains highly susceptible to this dangerous intersection of threats.
The Uri sector is strategically important because of its location along the Line of Control (LoC) and its historical significance as a route for cross-border movement. Any established narcotics corridor operating through the area could therefore have implications beyond the drug trade itself.
The NCB is consequently examining whether the suspected network has access to established smuggling channels and whether the same infrastructure is being used for other forms of illicit movement.
Tracking the network
The arrest of three Baramulla residents is expected to provide investigators with leads about the local network. Their interrogation and analysis of associated financial and communication records could help investigators identify additional members of the supply chain.
According to the official, investigators are expected to focus on several critical questions, including who supplied the heroin, how it entered Jammu and Kashmir, who coordinated its movement, where the consignment was intended to go and who stood to benefit financially from its distribution.
The agency is also likely to examine the broader network of contacts associated with the arrested accused to determine whether they were acting independently or under instructions from handlers based outside India.
Strengthening inter-agency coordination
During the last quarterly Union Territory-level joint coordination committee meeting for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, emphasis was given to strengthening inter-agency coordination in narco intelligence & enforcement.
The meeting, chaired by a Deputy Director General (DDG) level official, was attended by officers of Border Security Forces (BSF), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) J&K and Drug Controller of J&K along with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) & Excise Departments.
“Discussion focused on drone-based drug drops & Punjab linkages, identification of top 10 syndicates operating in J&K, mapping of hawala operators, hotspots & networks, analysis of districts with low seizures to identify enforcement gaps, scrutiny of suspicious financial transactions of narco offenders & drug scenario in UT Ladakh,” an official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat.
Data on drug seizure cases in J&K
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has recently informed the Parliament that foreign-based elements are involved in facilitating narco terrorism by pushing narcotics across the border to generate funds for financing terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.
According to government data, in possession of ETV Bharat, drug law enforcement agencies have seized 11,066 kg of drugs in Jammu & Kashmir in 2023, followed by the seizure of 5,708 kg in 2024 and 4,491 kg in 2025.
During the year 2025, as many as 292 drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have also been either seized or recovered along the Indo-Pakistan border.
Narcotics-terror nexus
The possibility of a narcotics-terror nexus has emerged as one of the key dimensions of the investigation. Security agencies have long been concerned that proceeds from illegal drug trafficking can be diverted towards activities that threaten national security.
“There is a need to establish a clear financial or operational link before categorising the network as a terror-financing channel. The present probe, therefore, is focused on gathering evidence rather than drawing premature conclusions,” the NCB official said.
The distinction is important because a suspected connection between narcotics and terrorism needs to be established through financial records, communications, witness statements and other corroborative evidence.
Part of wider anti-drug push
The intensified investigation comes amid the Centre’s broader push to make India drug-free and strengthen coordination among enforcement agencies against organised narcotics networks.
For Jammu and Kashmir, the challenge is particularly complex. Drug trafficking can exploit existing criminal networks, porous or difficult-to-monitor terrain and cross-border linkages. At the same time, the availability of narcotics within the region creates a domestic demand that can sustain the supply chain.
The seizure of 5.16 kg of heroin could therefore be viewed as both an enforcement success and an indication of the scale of the challenge confronting agencies.
NCB’s immediate objective, according to the official, is to dismantle the network rather than merely intercept individual consignments by identifying the Pakistan-based suppliers, mapping the local distribution structure, locating financiers and establishing the movement of illicit funds.
“If the suspected links are established, the case could provide investigators with important insights into how narcotics trafficking networks operate along the Jammu and Kashmir border and how drug proceeds may intersect with organised crime and national security threats,” the official added.
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