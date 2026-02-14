ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 6.5 Kg Heroin Dropped By Drone From Pakistan Seized Along IB In Jammu

Jammu: A major cross-border narcotics smuggling attempt was foiled along the International Border on Saturday with the seizure of over 6.5 kg of heroin worth over Rs 40 crore in the R S Pura sector here, officials said.

The contraband was recovered during a joint operation of the 165th battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) and police from Nai Basti Karotana village in Baspur area, following information about a drone dropping material from across the border, they said.

Police received information about the suspected drone movement on the intervening night of February 13 and 14, a spokesperson said. Two yellow-coloured packets containing 6.582 kg heroin were found in the fields near the International Border during the search and subsequently seized, he said, terming the seizure as a “significant achievement” on the anti-drug trafficking front.

A case under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the exact source and destination of the recovered contraband, he said, adding that a breakthrough is expected as the investigation progresses.