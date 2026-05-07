Hero Of Hormuz: Captain Ashish Sharma, Whose Ship Was Stranded Amid War For 65 Days, Returns To Roorkee
As war raged in the sky above, Captain Sharma sent 12 crew members home, stayed back with 12 others, before reaching Delhi three days ago.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Roorkee: Amid the war waged by the United States and Israel on Iran, he was stranded on a ship — large Russian oil tanker — in the Strait of Hormuz along with 24 crewmates for 65 days. When Captain Ashish Sharma finally returned home safe to Roorkee, the joy in his family knew no bounds as they gave him a rousing welcome.
This is the story of Captain Ashish Sharma, as recounted by him upon return. "Our ship, and many others, were stranded, the moment we received orders that the Strait had been closed. There we sat, watching the sky lit up with waves of missiles and drones being fired by Iran towards the UAE, their debris raining down into the sea — or crashing on to vessels, igniting fires on board, heightening our anxiety and apprehension," he said.
True to his sailor's credo, he mentioned that alongside his own vessel, there were around 2,000-2,500 ships also trapped in the Strait. He also added that there were a total of 24 people on board his ship, 12 of whom he had already sent home earlier. But alongside the remaining 12 members, he had remained steadfast on the ship, before he and three other crew members traveled via Dubai three days ago to reach Delhi, finally arriving home late night on Monday.
He recalled that during their 65-day ordeal, while initially, they were able to communicate with their families, the tensions on board escalated when, for security reasons, signal jammers were installed in the area. Nevertheless, he said, the UAE government extended its full support to them.
With every passing moment, the fear of death weighed heavily on every member of the crew, he recalled, adding that he too was deeply frightened by those harrowing circumstances, but refused to let his fear show to his crewmates, for he was the Captain of the ship.
Amid the conflict, not only did he maintain his own composure, but also ensured that the morale of his crewmates never wavered. Regarding the current situation in the Strait, the Captain said while a few Indian-flagged vessels have managed to pass through so far, the narrow waterway is currently completely closed to traffic.
The Strait Of Hormuz And The Conflict
The Strait of Hormuz is an extremely narrow and critical maritime passage situated between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Approximately one-quarter of global seaborne oil trade passes through this route. It has remained closed since the outbreak of the conflict, after Iran imposed its blockade.
Conditions in the Strait remain tense, with Iran targeting several US vessels that were guiding ships — both US and belonging to other nations — that have been stranded in the Persian Gulf, to safety across the Strait of Hormuz, under "Project Freedom". The operation was initiated by the US Centcom (Central Command), following a direct order from President Donald Trump.
According to President Trump, the conflict has left hundreds of ships from various nations, along with over 20,000 sailors, stranded in Hormuz. The US effort involves guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft that are capable of operating from both land and sea, and a contingent of 15,000 military personnel. Iran has condemned the move by the US, characterising it as a violation of the ceasefire that was agreed upon days ago.
Also Read:
- US Fires On Iranian Oil Tanker As Trump Pressures Tehran For Deal To End War
- Trump Says Pausing Hormuz Operation In Push for Iran Deal
- Iran Will Be Blown Off If It Attacks US Vessels Escorting Ships Through Hormuz, Warns Trump
- US To Start Escorting Stranded Ship Through Hormuz As Positive Discussions Continue