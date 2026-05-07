ETV Bharat / bharat

Hero Of Hormuz: Captain Ashish Sharma, Whose Ship Was Stranded Amid War For 65 Days, Returns To Roorkee

Roorkee: Amid the war waged by the United States and Israel on Iran, he was stranded on a ship — large Russian oil tanker — in the Strait of Hormuz along with 24 crewmates for 65 days. When Captain Ashish Sharma finally returned home safe to Roorkee, the joy in his family knew no bounds as they gave him a rousing welcome.

This is the story of Captain Ashish Sharma, as recounted by him upon return. "Our ship, and many others, were stranded, the moment we received orders that the Strait had been closed. There we sat, watching the sky lit up with waves of missiles and drones being fired by Iran towards the UAE, their debris raining down into the sea — or crashing on to vessels, igniting fires on board, heightening our anxiety and apprehension," he said.

True to his sailor's credo, he mentioned that alongside his own vessel, there were around 2,000-2,500 ships also trapped in the Strait. He also added that there were a total of 24 people on board his ship, 12 of whom he had already sent home earlier. But alongside the remaining 12 members, he had remained steadfast on the ship, before he and three other crew members traveled via Dubai three days ago to reach Delhi, finally arriving home late night on Monday.

He recalled that during their 65-day ordeal, while initially, they were able to communicate with their families, the tensions on board escalated when, for security reasons, signal jammers were installed in the area. Nevertheless, he said, the UAE government extended its full support to them.

With every passing moment, the fear of death weighed heavily on every member of the crew, he recalled, adding that he too was deeply frightened by those harrowing circumstances, but refused to let his fear show to his crewmates, for he was the Captain of the ship.