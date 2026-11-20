ETV Bharat / bharat

'Heritage Not A Building But Also Books': Supreme Court On 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library

New Delhi: " Heritage is not just a building," the Supreme Court remarked on Friday while expressing concern over the fate of nearly 8.5 lakh books housed in the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library. It cautioned that centuries-old volumes must not become casualties of a proposed relocation under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The court ordered that the suo motu case be placed before the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for listing before an appropriate bench, while ensuring that the books remain undisturbed in the meantime.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva. "Heritage is not just a Newton's bungalow. Is it not? We need to look at these books. One book dates back to the 1700s and something like that. We need to treasure those," Justice Kumar told the Centre’s counsel.

The bench observed that it is deeply concerned about the books and, while referring to the photographs of the books kept in a place at RK Puram here for the past 15 years, added, "Look at those photographs and the condition of the books."

Earlier, the bench led by Justice Kumar took suo motu note of media reports on the uncertainty surrounding the library due to the proposed relocation. Today, the bench said the subject was not according to the roster assigned to it and directed that the matter be placed before the CJI on the administrative side.

The bench observed that the Centre's undertaking, given on November 16 that the books will not be shifted till further orders, will continue in the interregnum.

Justice Kumar recalled the 2009 fire at the Hyderabad High Court library, saying the destruction of its historic collection had moved then Chief Justice A. R. Dave to tears. "Chief Justice A. R. Dave cried literally. He had tears in his eyes because we lost those books. That is how much we treasured those books," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed with the view of the bench. Mehta cited the ancient library at Nalanda to underline that the loss of such collections cannot be undone, and added, “We are conscious, and the government is also conscious of the fact.”