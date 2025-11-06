ETV Bharat / bharat

Heritage At Risk: Ancient Koraga Tribe’s Population Drops Sharply In Karnataka

A recent study conducted by a team of researchers from Mangalore University and Yenepoya University has shed new light on the ancient roots of the Koraga people. The research indicates that the Koragas belong to a proto-Dravidian lineage that dates back to 4,400 years. This establishes the community as one of India’s oldest indigenous groups, believed to have lived between the Iranian plateau and the Indus Valley long before Indo-European languages entered the subcontinent.



According to Dr MS Musthak and Dr Ranjit Das, who led the study, the genetic and linguistic foundations of the Koraga people place them firmly within early Dravidian history, making them distinct from other tribal groups in India. Their findings highlight the urgent need to preserve this irreplaceable community.



An Alarming Population Decline



Despite the rich and ancient heritage, the Koraga population is sharply declining. The community, divided into four sub-groups—Kuntu Koraga, Soppu Koraga, Onti Koraga, and Kappada Koraga—now has an estimated population of barely 10,000 people. This is a drastic drop from the 16,700 recorded in 2001 and 15,991 in 2011. No comprehensive census has been conducted since then, but the numbers have continued to fall, partly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in significant fatalities due to malnutrition and lack of medical care.



Speaking on the issue, Sabitha Koraga, the first PhD holder from the community, expressed serious concern. “In 1991, there were about 17,000 Koragas. By 2001, it had slightly reduced to 16,703, and by 2011, it was down to 15,991. We estimate that it is now between 10,000 to 12,000. During the pandemic, we lost many members. In my own family alone, we lost five people. Malnutrition and genetic disorders have been major causes of death. Among the 75 recognized tribal communities in India, only two are in Karnataka—Jenu Kurubas and Koragas. But while Jenu Kurubas number nearly 30,000, Koragas have fallen below 10,000. This decline is deeply distressing,” she said.



Inherited Conditions Linked to Isolation



The research team also studied the genetic health of the Koraga people. Dr. Jaison from Mangalore University, who specializes in applied zoology, noted that several hereditary conditions are found among community members due to generations of endogamy—marrying within the same group. Conditions such as Loeys-Dietz syndrome, Cockayne syndrome, epileptic encephalopathy, and other neurological and developmental disorders have been documented. These health challenges contribute to high infant mortality, reduced life expectancy, blindness, and infertility.



“If steps are not taken urgently, this ancient population may not survive much longer,” Dr. Jaison warned. “To ensure continuity, inter-group marriages among the Koraga sub-sections or with other suitable tribal groups may be one solution. But this must be accompanied by strong government intervention in healthcare, nutrition, and education.”



A Call for Immediate Action



The fate of the Koraga community now rests heavily on the political will of the government and the support of civil society. Experts suggest that basic amenities, nutritional programs, educational opportunities, and employment schemes must be prioritized. Their language, culture, and rituals also require immediate documentation and preservation to prevent further loss.



With a 4,400-year-old history at stake, any further delay may cause India to lose not just another vulnerable tribe, but a vital link to its ancient civilizational fabric. The Koragas are not just a community at risk; they are a living testament to the nation’s earliest human history. Their survival is a matter of cultural identity and human responsibility.

