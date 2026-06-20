ETV Bharat / bharat

'Her Journey Inspires Millions': PM Modi, Senior Leaders Greet President Murmu On Her Birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Saturday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, praising her courage, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, and wishing her a long and healthy life in the service of the nation.

This year, President Murmu is celebrating her 68th birthday at her native village in Rairangpur of Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted President Murmu's contribution to the nation, particularly her concern for the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society, and said her journey continues to inspire people across the country. "Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country," the PM said.

PM Modi specifically commended the President's passion for the well-being of marginalised communities. "Through her many years in public life, she has served the nation in an outstanding manner, especially passionate about the wellbeing of the underprivileged and marginalised. Her steadfast dedication to India's development is very motivating. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the nation. I look forward to meeting her later today at the programme in Odisha," PM added.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed heartfelt birthday greetings to the President on behalf of the party. "Her steadfast commitment to constitutional values, public service, and the welfare of every citizen continues to inspire the nation. May her guidance and dedication contribute to strengthening India’s Democratic ideals and inclusive progress. We wish her good health, happiness, and many years of service to the nation," Kharge said.