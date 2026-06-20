'Her Journey Inspires Millions': PM Modi, Senior Leaders Greet President Murmu On Her Birthday
PM Narendra Modi, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and leaders cutting across party lines wished Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal woman President, on her 68th birthday.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Saturday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, praising her courage, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, and wishing her a long and healthy life in the service of the nation.
This year, President Murmu is celebrating her 68th birthday at her native village in Rairangpur of Odisha's Mayurbhanj.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted President Murmu's contribution to the nation, particularly her concern for the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society, and said her journey continues to inspire people across the country. "Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country," the PM said.
Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2026
Through her many years in public life, she has served the…
PM Modi specifically commended the President's passion for the well-being of marginalised communities. "Through her many years in public life, she has served the nation in an outstanding manner, especially passionate about the wellbeing of the underprivileged and marginalised. Her steadfast dedication to India's development is very motivating. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the nation. I look forward to meeting her later today at the programme in Odisha," PM added.
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed heartfelt birthday greetings to the President on behalf of the party. "Her steadfast commitment to constitutional values, public service, and the welfare of every citizen continues to inspire the nation. May her guidance and dedication contribute to strengthening India’s Democratic ideals and inclusive progress. We wish her good health, happiness, and many years of service to the nation," Kharge said.
On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we convey our heartfelt birthday greetings to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 20, 2026
Her steadfast commitment to constitutional values, public service, and the welfare of every citizen continues to inspire the nation. May…
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi came up with a special wish, describing President Murmu as "Odisha's unique pride, the inspiration for the entire nation, and the symbol of indomitable resolve".
In his message, CM Majhi said, "Your historic life journey is the greatest triumph of India's democracy and our maternal strength. By overcoming all struggles and adversities, the steadfast leadership and dignified grace with which you have adorned the country's highest constitutional office have awakened a new sense of self-confidence in the hearts of crores of Indians. Your innate simplicity, affectionate personality, and profound bond with the soil remain an eternal ideal for every Odia."
ଓଡ଼ିଶା ମାଟିର ଅନନ୍ୟ ଗୌରବ, ସମଗ୍ର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ପ୍ରେରଣା ଓ ଅଦମ୍ୟ ସଂକଳ୍ପର ପ୍ରତୀକ, ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଶ୍ରୀମତୀ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମଦିନର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ।— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 20, 2026
ଆପଣଙ୍କର ଐତିହାସିକ ଜୀବନ-ଯାତ୍ରା ଭାରତୀୟ ଗଣତନ୍ତ୍ରର ଶକ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଆମ ମାତୃଶକ୍ତିର ସର୍ବଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ବିଜୟ। ସମସ୍ତ ସଂଘର୍ଷ ଓ ପ୍ରତିକୂଳତାକୁ ପରାହତ… pic.twitter.com/rPtj3r8PQj
I pray to Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath for your excellent health, long life, and auspiciousness, Majhi said.
Wishing the President of India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said her life and public service continue to inspire millions across the country. "I wish her continued good health and success in her gracious service to the nation," he said.
Wishing the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, a very happy birthday. Her life and public service continue to inspire millions across the country. I wish her continued good health and success in her gracious service to the nation.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/y6ZGAVdV1r— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 20, 2026
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also wished President Murmu on her birthday. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Respectful birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Wishing her good health, a long life, and happiness."
Respectful birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Wishing her good health, a long life, and happiness.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 20, 2026
President Murmu and PM Modi are in Odisha today, making it a rare and significant occasion for the State. As per the official schedule, both the leaders will visit Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj district. They will offer prayers at the sacred groves Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera, Skill Centre and Pahadpur School.
The President and the Prime Minister will participate in a programme at Rairangpur, marking the completion of two years of the Government of Odisha. During the event themed "Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara", inauguration and foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore will take place to boost key sectors like energy, industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water, health, education, tourism and irrigation.
The projects are expected to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity, enhance energy security and generate employment opportunities across Odisha, said PMO in a release.
Reflecting the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive and holistic development, these initiatives will further accelerate growth in tribal and rural regions and extend the benefits of development to every corner of the State, PMO added.