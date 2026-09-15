'Hello, Goldy Brar Speaking, I Want Rs 200 Crore': Delhi Woman Receives Extortion Threat On WhatsApp In Gangster's Name
In her complaint to the police, the woman said the caller threatened to kill her and her husband if the money was not paid.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A 50-year-old woman in Delhi's Civil Lines area has allegedly received a Rs 200 crore extortion call in Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's name, police said on Tuesday. The caller allegedly threatened to kill both the woman and her husband if the money was not paid.
The woman reportedly owns ancestral property in the Civil Lines area. According to the police, the woman received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number at approximately 10:44 PM on September 7. The caller allegedly introduced himself as Goldy Brar and claimed to possess complete information about the woman. He then demanded Rs 200 crore as extortion, threatening to murder the woman and her husband if the payment was not made, police said.
Following the incident, the woman informed the police. After a preliminary investigation, the police registered a case on September 10 under Sections 351(4), 308(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are currently examining technical evidence related to the foreign number and the WhatsApp call.
The police are investigating the matter from all angles. It remains unclear whether the threat actually originated from gangster Goldy Brar or if someone else used his name. Investigators are also exploring the possibility that the threat might be linked to the woman's ancestral property or a personal dispute. The investigation by the police is ongoing.
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