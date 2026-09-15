ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hello, Goldy Brar Speaking, I Want Rs 200 Crore': Delhi Woman Receives Extortion Threat On WhatsApp In Gangster's Name

New Delhi: A 50-year-old woman in Delhi's Civil Lines area has allegedly received a Rs 200 crore extortion call in Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar's name, police said on Tuesday. The caller allegedly threatened to kill both the woman and her husband if the money was not paid.

The woman reportedly owns ancestral property in the Civil Lines area. According to the police, the woman received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number at approximately 10:44 PM on September 7. The caller allegedly introduced himself as Goldy Brar and claimed to possess complete information about the woman. He then demanded Rs 200 crore as extortion, threatening to murder the woman and her husband if the payment was not made, police said.