ETV Bharat / bharat

Helium Shortage Threatens MRI Services In India Amid Global Supply Disruptions

New Delhi: With the ongoing crisis in West Asia, helium supplies have been impacted. Experts say it may impact MRI services in India with costs, delays, and potential strain on diagnostic infrastructure.

India relies heavily on imported helium, particularly from Qatar, to operate MRI systems. However, growing volatility in global supply chains has raised concerns among hospitals and diagnostic centres about potential shortages.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair of the FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder and Chief Radiologist at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “The liquid helium shortage will affect the installation of new MRI scanners, which require about 1,500 litres of helium for the initial magnet fill. This could lead to delays in new installations and increased costs, as prices are likely to rise amid the shortage.”

India consumes approximately 0.15 billion cubic feet of helium annually, which makes it about 2.3% of global consumption. The global helium market is currently facing disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East, especially supplies from Qatar, which contributes nearly 30–33% of the world’s helium.

The drone strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City have further impacted the supply chain. Dr Tamorish Kole, a noted healthcare expert and former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, said, “Since helium is a byproduct of natural gas processing, any disruption in LNG production, plant shutdowns, or shipping constraints can reduce supply. Since India lacks domestic reserves, it can be in a vulnerable state.”

He added that the immediate effects would be high helium prices and stress on supply chains. It will impact the operation and maintenance of MRI machines that depend on liquid helium.