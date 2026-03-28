Helium Shortage Threatens MRI Services In India Amid Global Supply Disruptions
Experts warn that MRI services may become more expensive in the short term due to rising operational costs
Published : March 28, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
New Delhi: With the ongoing crisis in West Asia, helium supplies have been impacted. Experts say it may impact MRI services in India with costs, delays, and potential strain on diagnostic infrastructure.
India relies heavily on imported helium, particularly from Qatar, to operate MRI systems. However, growing volatility in global supply chains has raised concerns among hospitals and diagnostic centres about potential shortages.
Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair of the FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder and Chief Radiologist at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “The liquid helium shortage will affect the installation of new MRI scanners, which require about 1,500 litres of helium for the initial magnet fill. This could lead to delays in new installations and increased costs, as prices are likely to rise amid the shortage.”
India consumes approximately 0.15 billion cubic feet of helium annually, which makes it about 2.3% of global consumption. The global helium market is currently facing disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East, especially supplies from Qatar, which contributes nearly 30–33% of the world’s helium.
The drone strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City have further impacted the supply chain. Dr Tamorish Kole, a noted healthcare expert and former president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, said, “Since helium is a byproduct of natural gas processing, any disruption in LNG production, plant shutdowns, or shipping constraints can reduce supply. Since India lacks domestic reserves, it can be in a vulnerable state.”
He added that the immediate effects would be high helium prices and stress on supply chains. It will impact the operation and maintenance of MRI machines that depend on liquid helium.
While the impact on patients may not be immediate, experts say that rising operational costs could lead to higher MRI scan charges. Smaller or standalone diagnostic centres may face supply constraints, reduced availability or longer waiting times.
“In time-sensitive conditions such as stroke, trauma, or cancer, delays in MRI imaging can affect diagnosis and treatment decisions, which can impact patient outcomes,” Dr Kole said.
India’s helium market is projected to reach $203.6 million by 2030 and with ongoing crisis, this also seems in a turbulent phase.
On alternatives, Dr Kole said that helium-light and helium-free MRI technologies are there, with some systems using sealed magnets that require little to no helium. However, these are currently lower-field scanners and may not fully replace high-end conventional MRI systems.
“They are more likely to complement existing systems rather than replace them, at least in the near future,” he said.
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