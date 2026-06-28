ETV Bharat / bharat

Helicopter Ops In First Phase Of Char Dham Yatra Incident-Free, Enhanced Safety Measures: Govt

A large number of devotees gather amid heavy rush during the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra 2026 in the Rudraprayag district. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Around 400 helicopter movements were carried out daily without any incident during the first phase of the Char Dham Yatra that concluded on June 26, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Saturday. The first phase of the helicopter operations commenced with the opening of the Char Dham Yatra in April.

"A total of 12,032 shuttle departures facilitated the travel of 67,064 pilgrims, while an additional 2,065 charter operations catered to 11,715 pilgrims, providing safe, reliable and efficient connectivity across the Char Dham sector," the ministry said in a release.

During this period, around 400 helicopter movements were carried out daily, with the strict adherence to safety protocols ensuring incident-free operations, the ministry said. There have been helicopter mishaps during the Char Dham Yatra season in the past.

"Following the unfortunate incidents reported in previous seasons, we undertook a comprehensive review of every aspect of helicopter operations," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said.

"We identified root causes, strengthened regulatory oversight, enhanced air traffic coordination, upgraded operational infrastructure and aligned every stakeholder around one common objective: aviation safety," he added. The passenger load on helicopter services, to improve the safety, was capped at 70 per cent of the maximum permissible capacity.