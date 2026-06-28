Helicopter Ops In First Phase Of Char Dham Yatra Incident-Free, Enhanced Safety Measures: Govt
During the first phase, around 400 helicopter movements were carried out daily, with the strict adherence to safety protocols ensuring incident-free operations, the ministry said.
By PTI
Published : June 28, 2026 at 7:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Around 400 helicopter movements were carried out daily without any incident during the first phase of the Char Dham Yatra that concluded on June 26, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Saturday. The first phase of the helicopter operations commenced with the opening of the Char Dham Yatra in April.
"A total of 12,032 shuttle departures facilitated the travel of 67,064 pilgrims, while an additional 2,065 charter operations catered to 11,715 pilgrims, providing safe, reliable and efficient connectivity across the Char Dham sector," the ministry said in a release.
During this period, around 400 helicopter movements were carried out daily, with the strict adherence to safety protocols ensuring incident-free operations, the ministry said. There have been helicopter mishaps during the Char Dham Yatra season in the past.
"Following the unfortunate incidents reported in previous seasons, we undertook a comprehensive review of every aspect of helicopter operations," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said.
"We identified root causes, strengthened regulatory oversight, enhanced air traffic coordination, upgraded operational infrastructure and aligned every stakeholder around one common objective: aviation safety," he added. The passenger load on helicopter services, to improve the safety, was capped at 70 per cent of the maximum permissible capacity.
Charter operations were rationalised through appropriate caps, high-tension transmission lines were fitted with aviation safety markers and warning balloons to improve pilot visibility, the ministry said.
Also, a common ground-handling and crowd-management mechanism was implemented across operational helipads to facilitate smoother passenger movement and better on-ground coordination. Every helicopter that operated during the Char Dham Yatra was equipped with a Helicopter Tracking Device.
Among other measures, weather monitoring capabilities have been enhanced through close coordination with the India Meteorological Department and five Automatic Weather Observation Systems (AWOS), and Ceilometers have been installed at Sitapur, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Jhala and Kharsali. There are operational challenges for helicopter operations in the Himalayan region due to various factors, including rugged terrain.
Also Read: