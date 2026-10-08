ETV Bharat / bharat

Helicopter Booking For Last Phase Of Kedarnath Yatra Starts On October 9

Dehradun: Devotees planning to go to Kedarnath by helicopter can book their tickets from October 9 onwards for the last phase of the annual Char Dham Yatra. The booking for the helicopter trips between October 16 and November 9 will open on Friday at 3 pm on the IRCTC website.

The annual Char Dham Yatra is in its final phase. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will be closed to devotees on Bhai Dooj, two days after Diwali.

The round-trip fare for heli services to Kedarnath Dham is fixed. One has to pay Rs 12,762 (including Goods and Services Tax) from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham, Rs 10,164 from Phata and Rs 6390 from Sirsi.

Prateek Jain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), stated that the helicopter shuttle service to Kedarnath began on September 15. Initially, the ticket booking slots were opened for 15 days. Consequently, the last helicopter ticket booking slot for this season for Kedarnath will be opened on October 9.

The UCADA has advised the travellers to avoid booking tickets through unauthorized individuals, travel agents or fraudulent websites or links to avoid getting cheated. It has urged the travellers to avoid making payments through unauthorized channels. Officials claim that ensuring passenger safety, convenience and a smooth journey is UCADA's top priority and the Authority is continuously monitoring and reviewing the necessary arrangements for passenger convenience, safety and smooth operation of the Char Dham helicopter service.