‘Heinous Terror Incident’: Union Cabinet Passes Resolution Condemning Delhi Red Fort Blast, Vows Urgent Action

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of life in the November 10 car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and left several others injured.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Cabinet members, in a solemn gesture, observed two minutes of silence to honour the victims of this “heinous terror incident.”

He said that the Cabinet also issued a resolution in response to the attack, “unequivocally” condemning the “dastardly and cowardly act” that had led to the loss of innocent lives. “It reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

“The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others,” Vaishnaw said, citing the cabinet resolution.

“The Cabinet also pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims,” he said.

According to him, the Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world. “It notes with appreciation the timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity. Their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable.”

Further, the Cabinet had directed that the probe into the incident be pursued with the “utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay.”

Vaishnaw said the situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government. “The Cabinet reaffirms the Government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen,” he said.