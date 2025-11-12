‘Heinous Terror Incident’: Union Cabinet Passes Resolution Condemning Delhi Red Fort Blast, Vows Urgent Action
The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of life in the November 10 car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and left several others injured.
Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Cabinet members, in a solemn gesture, observed two minutes of silence to honour the victims of this “heinous terror incident.”
He said that the Cabinet also issued a resolution in response to the attack, “unequivocally” condemning the “dastardly and cowardly act” that had led to the loss of innocent lives. “It reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”
“The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others,” Vaishnaw said, citing the cabinet resolution.
“The Cabinet also pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims,” he said.
According to him, the Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world. “It notes with appreciation the timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity. Their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable.”
Further, the Cabinet had directed that the probe into the incident be pursued with the “utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay.”
Vaishnaw said the situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government. “The Cabinet reaffirms the Government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen,” he said.
Cabinet approves Export Promotion Mission
The Union Cabinet, led by PM Modi, also approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a flagship initiative announced in the Union Budget 2025–26 to strengthen India’s export competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors.
The Mission will provide a comprehensive, flexible, and digitally driven framework for export promotion, with a total outlay of Rs.25,060 crore for FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31. EPM marks a strategic shift from multiple fragmented schemes to a single, outcome-based, and adaptive mechanism that can respond swiftly to global trade challenges and evolving exporter needs, Vaishnaw said, citing the details.
“EPM is anchored in a collaborative framework involving the Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Finance, and other key stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Export Promotion Councils, Commodity Boards, industry associations, and state governments,” he said.
More about EPM
The Mission will operate through two integrated sub-schemes:
Niryat Protsahan: It focuses on improving access to affordable trade finance for MSMEs through a range of instruments such as interest subvention, export factoring, collateral guarantees, credit cards for e-commerce exporters, and credit enhancement support for diversification into new markets.
Niryat Disha: It focuses on non-financial enablers that enhance market readiness and competitiveness, including export quality and compliance support, assistance for international branding, packaging, and participation in trade fairs, export warehousing and logistics, inland transport reimbursements, and trade intelligence and capacity-building initiatives.
EPM consolidates key export support schemes such as the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and Market Access Initiative (MAI), aligning them with contemporary trade needs.
EPM represents a forward-looking effort to make India’s export framework more inclusive, technology-enabled, and globally competitive, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
Also Read