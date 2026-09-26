Heavy Snowfall Hits Taklakot As India-China Border Trade Faces Fresh Weather Challenge
The delayed reopening of trade has already shortened the business window, leaving traders concerned about movement and operations as the weather worsens.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Heavy snowfall in Taklakot, a major market across the India-China border, has triggered fresh concerns for traders as the weather deteriorates in the high-altitude region.
Around 1.5 feet of snow has accumulated at the Taklakot market in China, located at an altitude of nearly 13,000 feet. By Saturday morning, a thick blanket of snow covered the area around the market, and temperatures dropped sharply.
The heavy snowfall in the last week of September has added to traders' concerns as this year's border trade had already started late.
Trade through Lipulekh Pass generally takes place from June until the last week of October. However, after remaining suspended for nearly six years following the COVID-19 period, trade resumed this year only after considerable delay.
The late start has left traders with less time to conduct business before winter conditions become more difficult. Delays in receiving permission from the Chinese side had also affected the initial phase of trade.
First Indian Trading Group Reached China In August
The first Indian group reached Taklakot in August, followed by other groups of traders and their assistants. By September 22, the third group, comprising six traders and four assistants, had left for Taklakot carrying goods worth Rs 23.63 lakh. Nine traders who had travelled earlier have already returned to India with goods from China.
A total of 68 traders have obtained trade passes for this year's India-China border trade. Twenty traders travelled to Taklakot with the first group and 17 with the second. After 10 members of the third group reached China, the number of traders and assistants who had travelled there reached 47.
Traders returning from China said business at the Taklakot market had been good. However, they said delays in obtaining permission meant the trade could not gain the expected momentum.
Not all traders who applied for passes have reached Taklakot yet. Those already there, along with their assistants, are continuing their business despite the severe cold and deteriorating weather.
Mahesh Singh, a trader who shared a video of snowfall from Taklakot, said the area was experiencing intense cold. He said the biggest challenge for traders this year was that considerable time had already been lost before business could begin.
After the trade resumed following a gap of nearly six years, traders in the border region had high expectations. However, delays in permission from China affected the initial phase of operations.
First Snowfall Reaches Indian Border Areas
Weather conditions have also changed rapidly across Pithoragarh's border areas, from Munsiyari and Dharchula to the China border. Malla Johar in Munsiyari and the Vyas Valley in Dharchula witnessed the season's first snowfall on Saturday. Snowfall accompanied by rain was also reported in areas above 10,000 feet, including Nabhi Dhang, Gunji and Kuti.
The Kuti area, located at 12,303 feet, along with the higher peaks around Adi Kailash, was covered in a thick layer of snow. With heavy snowfall beginning in Taklakot and the Lipulekh region before the final phase of the trade season, concerns have increased over both the remaining trading period and movement through the high-altitude route.
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