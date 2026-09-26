ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Snowfall Hits Taklakot As India-China Border Trade Faces Fresh Weather Challenge

Pithoragarh: Heavy snowfall in Taklakot, a major market across the India-China border, has triggered fresh concerns for traders as the weather deteriorates in the high-altitude region.

Around 1.5 feet of snow has accumulated at the Taklakot market in China, located at an altitude of nearly 13,000 feet. By Saturday morning, a thick blanket of snow covered the area around the market, and temperatures dropped sharply.

The heavy snowfall in the last week of September has added to traders' concerns as this year's border trade had already started late.

Trade through Lipulekh Pass generally takes place from June until the last week of October. However, after remaining suspended for nearly six years following the COVID-19 period, trade resumed this year only after considerable delay.

The late start has left traders with less time to conduct business before winter conditions become more difficult. Delays in receiving permission from the Chinese side had also affected the initial phase of trade.

First Indian Trading Group Reached China In August

The first Indian group reached Taklakot in August, followed by other groups of traders and their assistants. By September 22, the third group, comprising six traders and four assistants, had left for Taklakot carrying goods worth Rs 23.63 lakh. Nine traders who had travelled earlier have already returned to India with goods from China.

A total of 68 traders have obtained trade passes for this year's India-China border trade. Twenty traders travelled to Taklakot with the first group and 17 with the second. After 10 members of the third group reached China, the number of traders and assistants who had travelled there reached 47.