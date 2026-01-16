ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Snowfall Forecast For Kashmir As Strong Western Disturbance Approaches On January 22

Srinagar: Amid continuous subzero temperatures in Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast light snowfall in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir this evening. It also predicted moderate to heavy rain and snowfall across the Valley from January 22.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) in Srinagar indicated that three consecutive Western Disturbances are expected to bring rain and snow to the union territory, beginning this evening.

Director of the MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad, said that Jammu and Kashmir would remain mainly cloudy today with the possibility of rain and snow at several isolated and scattered places.

“There is a possibility of light snow in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir on Friday evening. From January 19, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.