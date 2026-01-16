Heavy Snowfall Forecast For Kashmir As Strong Western Disturbance Approaches On January 22
Strong Western Disturbance will be active in Jammu and Kashmir from the afternoon of January 20 to late January 24.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid continuous subzero temperatures in Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast light snowfall in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir this evening. It also predicted moderate to heavy rain and snowfall across the Valley from January 22.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) in Srinagar indicated that three consecutive Western Disturbances are expected to bring rain and snow to the union territory, beginning this evening.
Director of the MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad, said that Jammu and Kashmir would remain mainly cloudy today with the possibility of rain and snow at several isolated and scattered places.
“There is a possibility of light snow in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir on Friday evening. From January 19, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Ahmad said that a strong Western Disturbance would likely bring moderate to heavy snowfall across Kashmir on January 22. “The strong Western Disturbance will be active from the afternoon of January 20 to late January 24. The major activity will be on January 22-23, as it will bring moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches as well as the plains of the Valley,” he said.
The forecast comes as a major relief for people, as most of the plains of Kashmir, including the capital city, Srinagar, are yet to receive this season’s first snowfall.
The 40-day period of harsh winter cold, ‘Chillai Kalan’, started on December 21 and will end on January 30. The minimum temperature showed improvement across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, attributed to a night of continuous cloud cover.
Srinagar recorded minimu temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 2.3 and Pahalgam minus 2.6. Jammu city had 4.7 degrees Celsius, Katra town 8.8, Batote 7.7, Banihal 2.9 and Bhaderwah 2 as the minimum temperature.
Also Read