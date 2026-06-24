ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Disrupt Traffic And Trains Day After Onset Of 13-day-late Monsoon

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to flooded streets, trees crashed onto cars, and delayed trains as monsoon rains lashed the city and suburbs during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday day after the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon for Maharashtra.

Several parts of the city recorded over 300 mm of rain during the overnight spell. The western and eastern suburbs alone received 208 mm and 167 mm of rain during the 24 hours ending at 8 am, according to civic data. As per IMD, Colaba recorded 248 mm rain while Santacruz recorded 225 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI)

Since Tuesday night, rains and waterlogging disrupted the city's lifeline and the local train network. Chaos was seen at many platforms as trains were running late on Western and Central lines, while Trans Harbour trains were cancelled on the first day of heavy rains in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released information showing capacity of water in the seven lakes supplying was at just 7.94 percent capacity. They hold approximately 14,47,363 million litres of water. Despite the heavy showers, there is a need of rainfall in the catchment areas of this city.

There were reports of floodwaters entering homes in the Malad area. Heavy rainfall has also been recorded in other parts of the suburbs. According to IMD reports, Mumbai registered 52 percent of its June average rainfall within five hours, from 10 pm on Tuesday to 3 am on Wednesday.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI)

Ruling Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande urged Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde to intensify efforts for thorough cleaning of drains and removal of dry waste, stressing that such measures are vital to prevent waterlogging and traffic disruptions during the monsoon.

Kayande, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, also said the issue should not be viewed through a political lens and stressed that the focus must remain on resolving problems faced by people. "It is not about politics but solving people's problems," she told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is controlled by the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Monsoon Late By 13 Days; Train Services Impacted

The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date, bringing widespread rainfall across the city and suburbs and much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.

The overnight rain, however, inundated several low-lying areas of the city by Wednesday morning, affecting road traffic and the daily commute of thousands of residents.