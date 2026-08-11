Heavy Rains To Continue Over Several Parts Of India: IMD
With monsoons active across all of India, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Monsoon activity is widespread across India, with several regions expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, along with isolated showers. The month of August southwest monsoon is the dominant weather system that brings widespread rainfall to many parts of India.
Northwestern India
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and Haryana are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall (100-250 mm) today, as a low-pressure area has coupled with the monsoon axis over south Rajasthan. Another spell of rain, wherein Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and the western Himalayan states are likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next few days, is expected to follow.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh. In Uttarakhand, a yellow alert in nine districts has been issued, including Uttarkashi and Chamoli. The risk of landslides and road closures is higher.
Central India
Monsoon is expected to remain vigorous over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. These regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while thunderstorms with lightning may accompany the showers. Eastern Madhya Pradesh could receive isolated very heavy rainfall.
Eastern India
The monsoon remains active over Bihar, with cloudy skies prevailing across the state. The limited rainfall has resulted in persistent humidity, making the weather uncomfortable for residents. The reason behind the high humidity during monsoon is largely due to the increased moisture content in the atmosphere.
Bihar has so far received 36 per cent less rainfall than normal, which could affect agriculture and water levels. Moist winds from the sea and the Bay of Bengal reach Bihar and raise the humidity level.
Odisha is expected to experience rains under low-pressure influence. IMD has issued a yellow alert for all districts. Jharkhand and West Bengal are also expected to see rainfall.
Northeastern India
Rainfall is expected to continue across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through the week. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of the region, increasing the possibility of waterlogging and localised flooding.
Western India
Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rains during the week. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan and Goa, and central Maharashtra, while Gujarat is also expected to witness heavy showers.
South Peninsular India
Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions are likely to continue receiving rain over the coming days. While rainfall is expected to be widespread over Kerala and coastal Karnataka, other southern states are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread showers.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal due to rough sea conditions and strong winds.
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