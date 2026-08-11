ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains To Continue Over Several Parts Of India: IMD

Monsoon activity is widespread across India, with several regions expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, along with isolated showers. The month of August southwest monsoon is the dominant weather system that brings widespread rainfall to many parts of India.

Northwestern India

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and Haryana are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall (100-250 mm) today, as a low-pressure area has coupled with the monsoon axis over south Rajasthan. Another spell of rain, wherein Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and the western Himalayan states are likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next few days, is expected to follow.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh. In Uttarakhand, a yellow alert in nine districts has been issued, including Uttarkashi and Chamoli. The risk of landslides and road closures is higher.

Central India

Monsoon is expected to remain vigorous over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. These regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while thunderstorms with lightning may accompany the showers. Eastern Madhya Pradesh could receive isolated very heavy rainfall.

Eastern India

The monsoon remains active over Bihar, with cloudy skies prevailing across the state. The limited rainfall has resulted in persistent humidity, making the weather uncomfortable for residents. The reason behind the high humidity during monsoon is largely due to the increased moisture content in the atmosphere.

Bihar has so far received 36 per cent less rainfall than normal, which could affect agriculture and water levels. Moist winds from the sea and the Bay of Bengal reach Bihar and raise the humidity level.