Cyclone Ditwah: Heavy Rainfall Forcasted In Andhra Pradesh; 28 Disaster Response Teams Deployed Across Tamil Nadu
Several regions in Tamil Nadu -- Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvidaimarudur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Pattukottai, Cuddalore and parts of Chennai received heavy rain on Saturday.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The IMD on Saturday forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days from November 30 to December 3 under the influence of cyclonic storm Ditwah. According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka moved northwards at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and remained centred over the same region as of 11:30 am.
Under its influence, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said isolated places in Tirupati and Chittoor districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall later in the day.
Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Annamayya districts. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on November 30.
"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over SCAP, Rayalaseema, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam," the IMD said in a press release.
On December 1, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over SCAP, along with heavy rainfall in parts of NCAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over SCAP on December 2. Thunderstorms with lightning are forecast across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on December 1 and 2, with similar conditions expected over SCAP and Rayalaseema on December 3.
Cyclonic Storm DITWAH Alert ⚠️— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 29, 2025
The Cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving North - Northwest and is expected near the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh coast by early Nov 30. Residents are advised to follow safety instructions and stay indoors… pic.twitter.com/FZiYMZTozz
Besides the rain, squally winds reaching up to 60 kmph have been forecast during the period, with gale-force winds up to 70 kmph predicted on November 30. Jain advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged the public to remain cautious.
Situation in Tamil Nadu
Meanwhile, rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which entered the open sea inching towards the Tamil Nadu coast, lashed the coastal areas and Cauvery delta districts on Saturday, with Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam districts bearing the brunt.
Normal life in Rameswaram was affected for the second day today owing to continuous rain accompanied by gusty winds. Few trees were uprooted in Nagapattinam, which also experienced heavy rains, an official said.
According to State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, it was not clear if Cyclone Ditwah will hit the coast near Chennai. But the state government is fully prepared to launch rescue and relief activities on a war footing, he said.
"About 28 disaster response teams, including SDRF and NDRF teams, are on standby. We are planning to airlift 10 more teams from other states. The Air Force and Coast Guard have also been alerted. Additionally, monitoring teams will be sent to the districts tomorrow," the minister told reporters here.
There have been no fatalities so far, but 16 livestock have died, and 24 huts have been damaged. "There has been no major impact due to the rain so far. However, the state government is continuously monitoring the situation and has readied teams for rescue and relief operations," he said.
As many as 6,000 relief camps have been established in the districts. Reports from the weather office suggest that the cyclone may pass parallel to the Chennai coast and may fetch heavy rain, he said, and urged the public to follow Chief Minister M K Stalin's advice on remaining safe.
According to an official, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been deployed in the vulnerable districts in the state, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai. Additional teams have been allocated for Puducherry and Chennai.
Fishermen from Chennai, Rameswaram, Pamban, Nagapattinam, and other coastal districts did not venture into the sea for the second consecutive day today owing to the rough weather conditions.
The delta districts of Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Karaikal, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli and Karaikal districts received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.
Farmers claimed paddy crops raised on about one lakh acres of land and other crops were submerged in water. In Chennai, an official of the Water Resources Department said surplus water from Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs would be let out into the sea as a precaution to safeguard the dams. The Chennai airport authorities said about 54 flights to various districts in the state have been cancelled owing to the cyclone.
"With the IMD warning that Cyclone Ditwah would cause heavy to very heavy rainfall today with wind velocity of 10-15 knots, gusting up to 25 knots, from the north-easterly direction, the Chennai Airport is taking all precautionary measures," the Chennai Airport said in a post on 'X'.
A web-ex meeting was held on 29.11.2025 at 12:30 hrs with all stakeholders to review the impact of operations at Chennai Airport due to Cyclone “DITWAH”. IMD officials shared the latest bulletin, reporting that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from 29.11.2025, with wind pic.twitter.com/MIwIRrtkCA— Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 29, 2025
The Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of train services for December due to the cyclone. "The wind velocity at Pamban Bridge has receded and was now within the prescribed threshold limit. Hence, the resumption of train traffic to Rameswaram will be announced soon," a release said.
A tourist van got stranded in an area marooned near a canal in Ramanthapuram district. The occupants, however, had a providential escape as they managed to step out through the rear door. The district administration has warned people not to venture out unnecessarily due to the adverse weather conditions of strong gales and heavy downpour.
Tourists have been asked not to visit Dhanushokodi on the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island, which is west of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka, as a precaution. The town was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone in Rameswaram.
Several parts in the state, including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvidaimarudur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Pattukottai, Cuddalore and parts of Chennai, received heavy rain. Strong winds and high tides, accompanied by rainfall, was reported in Ramanthapuram and Nagapattinam districts.
"The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 5.30 am today over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka," the IMD said.
It lay 190 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 300 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 400 km south of Chennai, and is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, the weather bulletin said.
Private weather bloggers said there was no change in the cyclone’s track and that it moved parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast, and it would bring more rain over Chennai, Cuddalore and Puducherry by tonight.
The name, 'Ditwah', referring to a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen. It is likely named after Detwah Lagoon, a large, saline lagoon on the northwest coast of the island of Socotra in Yemen.
Also Read
Indian Air Force Delivers 21 Tonnes Of Relief Material To Sri Lanka Reeling From Floods, Landslides