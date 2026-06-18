Heavy Rain Likely Across East, Northeast, South India; Delhi To Remain Hot And Humid
IMD has issued a press note on the delay in advancement of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra due to absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
New Delhi: After a brief spell of rain brought relief from the scorching heat, Delhi is once again experiencing hot and humid weather. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38°C, while the minimum should remain close to 30°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast that there is a possibility of light rain or thunderstorm during the afternoon on Thursday.
Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said the monsoon has entered a temporary stagnation phase after an unusually fast early-season advance. Delhi NCR's normal onset date of June 27 is now under pressure, but it is still too early to declare it significantly delayed. The evolution of the next Bay of Bengal low-pressure system during the coming week will largely determine whether Delhi receives monsoon rains on time, or slips into an early-July arrival window.
Paul added that for North India, the bigger concern right now is not the monsoon onset date itself, but the persistence of heat and humidity until a strong monsoon surge develops.
Despite intermittent rainfall in some areas, people have no relief from heat and humidity. These conditions are expected to continue over Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, and it will last for the next 3-4 days, making weather conditions uncomfortable for residents.
All India Weather Forecast
Northwestern India
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for a week. Several parts of western Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana will experience thunderstorms and gusty winds accompanied by rainfall over the next two days.
Eastern India
Heavy rainfall is likely to lash Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from June 10 to June 22, according to the IMD. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, and Sikkim are expected to witness one of the most intense weather spells in the country, with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph and gust up to 60 kmph in these regions until June 24.
Northeastern India
Widespread rainfall activity is likely across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during June 18 to June 24. These regions are likely to see thunderstorms and gusty winds over the week.
Central India
Rainfall activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on June 18 and continue until June 24. The weather office has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across eastern and western Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha, from June 18 to June 21.
Western India
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during June 18 to June 24. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected across parts of Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on June 18. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a press note on the delay in the advancement of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra due to the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions.
Southern India
In southern India, rainfall activity is expected to continue across Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep until June 24. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry on June 18. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected across these regions.
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