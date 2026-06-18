ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain Likely Across East, Northeast, South India; Delhi To Remain Hot And Humid

New Delhi: After a brief spell of rain brought relief from the scorching heat, Delhi is once again experiencing hot and humid weather. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38°C, while the minimum should remain close to 30°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast that there is a possibility of light rain or thunderstorm during the afternoon on Thursday.

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said the monsoon has entered a temporary stagnation phase after an unusually fast early-season advance. Delhi NCR's normal onset date of June 27 is now under pressure, but it is still too early to declare it significantly delayed. The evolution of the next Bay of Bengal low-pressure system during the coming week will largely determine whether Delhi receives monsoon rains on time, or slips into an early-July arrival window.

Delhi-NCR weather (ETV Bharat)

Paul added that for North India, the bigger concern right now is not the monsoon onset date itself, but the persistence of heat and humidity until a strong monsoon surge develops.

Despite intermittent rainfall in some areas, people have no relief from heat and humidity. These conditions are expected to continue over Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, and it will last for the next 3-4 days, making weather conditions uncomfortable for residents.

All India Weather Forecast

Northwestern India

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for a week. Several parts of western Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana will experience thunderstorms and gusty winds accompanied by rainfall over the next two days.