Heavy Rain Forecast Across India As Bay Of Bengal Low-Pressure System Keeps Monsoon Active Into September
Rainfall patterns remain varied across the country, with some regions receiving substantial precipitation while others continue to face significant deficits | Ankita Kumari reports
Published : August 31, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
The southwest monsoon is expected to remain active across several parts of India on August 31, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several states.
A well-defined low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, along with the monsoon trough and moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, is influencing the weather.
These systems are supporting cloud development over eastern and northern parts of the country, while the Western Ghats are also contributing to rainfall along the west coast.
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India: Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall from August 31 to September 1. East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall between September 1 and 5, while West Rajasthan could also see rainfall from September 3 to 5.
Mountain regions may experience rainfall and landslides. In Uttarakhand, areas including Almora, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Nainital may be affected, with rain and thunderstorms expected from August 31 to September 2.
Similar conditions are likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla. The Shimla weather forecaster has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in some areas until September 3. Bilaspur, Kullu and Mandi are among the most affected areas, with rainfall already causing road blockages. Rain is expected to continue in these areas.
In Jammu and Kashmir, areas including Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara are likely to experience winds and rainfall.
Rainfall in the hills is mainly being caused by moisture-laden monsoon winds interacting with the terrain. Continuous rain could weaken slopes and increase the risk of landslides, road blockages and flash floods.
Central India: This region is also likely to remain under the influence of a weather system. West Madhya Pradesh may receive rainfall until September 5, while East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha could also see rain during this period.
Chhattisgarh is expected to remain particularly vulnerable to heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the situation already serious in parts of the region.
Heavy rain has also been reported in Singrauli, while flooding has affected parts of Mandla and Chitrakoot in Satna.
East India: This region is likely to remain one of the main centres of heavy rainfall. Odisha may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 31, while Jharkhand could receive widespread rain until September 2.
Bihar may also receive rainfall, including heavy spells, between September 1 and 5.
Gangetic West Bengal is expected to receive rainfall from August 30 to September 5, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may see rain through September 2.
The rainfall is mainly linked to the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and the continued flow of moisture from the sea.
Northeast India: The region is likely to remain wet for several days. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may receive widespread rainfall.
Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible across these areas from August 31 to September 3.
West India: This western region is also expected to experience active monsoon conditions. Konkan and Goa may receive fairly widespread rainfall from August 31 to September 5, while Madhya Maharashtra could see rainfall between September 2 and 5.
Marathwada, Saurashtra, Kutch and Madhya Maharashtra may receive isolated to scattered rainfall at different times during the period. Thunderstorms are also possible in parts of the region.
Meanwhile, Gujarat presents a contrasting picture despite the ongoing monsoon. According to SEOC data, 11 of the state's 34 districts have recorded a rainfall deficit of around 50-51 per cent.
Gujarat received 96.5 mm of rainfall in August, the highest among the four monsoon months. However, the total remains among the lowest August rainfall figures recorded in recent years.
The uneven distribution of rainfall remains a concern for agriculture and water availability.
Along the coast, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and the influence of the Western Ghats are supporting rainfall.
South India: Several parts of southern India are also expected to receive rainfall. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Telangana may receive isolated to scattered rainfall until September 5.
Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are likely to receive widespread rainfall over the week.
Fishermen Advised To Avoid Rough Sea Conditions
The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen as rough sea conditions are expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. The warning covers areas off the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, Sri Lanka, the Andaman Sea and the coasts of West Bengal.
Overall, the weather systems indicate that the southwest monsoon is likely to remain active across several parts of India at the beginning of September. While the rainfall could bring relief to some areas, regions already dealing with floods, waterlogging and landslides need to remain alert.
Another spell of rain is developing, and people in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious.
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