ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain Forecast Across India As Bay Of Bengal Low-Pressure System Keeps Monsoon Active Into September

A panoramic view shows the swollen Ganga River after monsoon rains in Prayagraj on Monday. ( PTI )

The southwest monsoon is expected to remain active across several parts of India on August 31, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several states.

A well-defined low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, along with the monsoon trough and moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, is influencing the weather.

These systems are supporting cloud development over eastern and northern parts of the country, while the Western Ghats are also contributing to rainfall along the west coast.

Weather Alert Across India

Northwest India: Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall from August 31 to September 1. East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall between September 1 and 5, while West Rajasthan could also see rainfall from September 3 to 5.

Mountain regions may experience rainfall and landslides. In Uttarakhand, areas including Almora, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Nainital may be affected, with rain and thunderstorms expected from August 31 to September 2.

Similar conditions are likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla. The Shimla weather forecaster has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in some areas until September 3. Bilaspur, Kullu and Mandi are among the most affected areas, with rainfall already causing road blockages. Rain is expected to continue in these areas.

In Jammu and Kashmir, areas including Rajouri, Baramulla and Kupwara are likely to experience winds and rainfall.

Rainfall in the hills is mainly being caused by moisture-laden monsoon winds interacting with the terrain. Continuous rain could weaken slopes and increase the risk of landslides, road blockages and flash floods.

Central India: This region is also likely to remain under the influence of a weather system. West Madhya Pradesh may receive rainfall until September 5, while East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha could also see rain during this period.

Chhattisgarh is expected to remain particularly vulnerable to heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the situation already serious in parts of the region.

Heavy rain has also been reported in Singrauli, while flooding has affected parts of Mandla and Chitrakoot in Satna.

East India: This region is likely to remain one of the main centres of heavy rainfall. Odisha may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 31, while Jharkhand could receive widespread rain until September 2.

Bihar may also receive rainfall, including heavy spells, between September 1 and 5.

Gangetic West Bengal is expected to receive rainfall from August 30 to September 5, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may see rain through September 2.