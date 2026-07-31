ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain Batters Central India, North Faces Rainfall Deficit; IMD Forecasts Monsoon Revival In August

New Delhi: While heavy rain continues to lash parts of Central India, North India has remained rainfall-deficient despite the ongoing monsoon season. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expecting revival of monsoon activity during the first week of August, citing that the monsoon trough is shifting northwards.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 258.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 342.8 mm, registering a 25 percent deficit, while eastern Uttar Pradesh has seen 32 percent below normal rain. Districts including Bhadohi, Deoria, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur have recorded more than 50 percent rainfall deficiency.

Overall, North India has received 13.9 percent below-normal rainfall, with Haryana-Delhi (-26%), Punjab (-33%), Bihar (-42%) and East Uttar Pradesh (-33%) among the affected regions. Delhi-NCR continues to experience humid weather, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely later this week.

Northeast India

Widespread monsoon activity continues across the Northeast, with Assam battling severe floods. Satellite imagery shows floodwaters spreading across the Brahmaputra basin between July 10 and July 29, affecting more than six lakh people. In Jorhat, nearly 40,000 people have been affected after 434.5 sq km of land, including farmland, was submerged. In Sivasagar, around 446 sq km, accounting for nearly 28 percent of the district, has been inundated after the Dikhow River overflowed.

Central India

A depression centred over Central Vidarbha is moving west-northwest at 15 kmph, bringing widespread rainfall across Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain has claimed one life in Vidarbha, while rescue operations continue in flood-hit areas. In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued four youths stranded on a river island after heavy rainfall using drones and rescue boats.