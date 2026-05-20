46°C Is The New Normal: Heatwave Tightens Grip In India; Experts Warn Of Climate Change, El Nino Impact
India is experiencing severe heatwaves, with temperatures approaching 48°C, while authorities urge citizens to take precautions against heatstroke, report Devika Kapoor and Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: As May comes to an end, India has seen a sudden rise in heatwaves, with temperatures soaring across major parts of the country. Several cities, from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, Vidarbha and parts of central India, are now battling temperatures above 46°C. Weather agencies have warned that the heatwave is far from over.
On Tuesday at 2 PM, the 100 cities worldwide that recorded the highest temperatures were in India. Notably, of the top ten cities, seven are from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with temperatures crossing 48°C, while the three cities recorded temperatures of 47°C. Etawah in Uttar Pradesh emerged as one of the hottest places in the country, with temperatures exceeding 48°C. The top ten cities that saw rising temperatures are:
- Etawah (Uttar Pradesh)
- Banda (Uttar Pradesh)
- Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh)
- Etah (Uttar Pradesh)
- Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)
- Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
- Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh)
- Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh)
- Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh)
- Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh)
The rising temperature is starting to affect people's daily lives across cities. While the roads are almost empty in the afternoon, hospitals have seen a rise in cases of dehydration and heat exhaustion. There has been a sharp increase in electricity due to nonstop cooling requirements. Water consumption has increased in several urban pockets already facing supply stress.
In the northern part of India, especially, hot winds (loo) sweeping through cities are making daytime conditions unbearable. Several areas in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have recorded temperatures close to 47°C and 48°C over the last few days, pushing authorities to issue health advisories and emergency alerts.
Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain told ETV Bharat, "India's heatwave is a stark reminder that climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern, but a present crisis affecting public health, livelihood, agriculture, water resources, and energy system."
He further warned, "The growing intensity of heatwaves is being driven by a combination of global warming, El Nino conditions, rapid urbanisation, and urban heat islands caused by concrete-heavy cities with limited green cover."
Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Among Worst-Hit Regions
The national capital and surrounding NCR cities have witnessed some of the hottest days of the season this week. Several areas in Delhi crossed 46°C, while Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad remained under severe heatwave conditions with scorching winds continuing throughout the day.
Heat Wave Warning— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2026
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue to prevail over northwest & central India during the week and over East India during next 5 days.
Safety Tips:
💧 Drink plenty of water
🧢 Wear light cotton clothes & cover your head
🚫 Avoid going out… pic.twitter.com/kygdNEnQ66
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across northwest and central India over the coming days. Orange alerts have been issued for Delhi-NCR, while several districts in Uttar Pradesh remain under red alert.
Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a high of 48.2°C for the third consecutive day. Extreme temperatures were also recorded in Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Jhansi and Fatehpur.
Vidarbha in Maharashtra is also reeling under intense heat. Amravati touched 46.8°C, Wardha recorded 46.5°C, while Nagpur logged temperatures above 45°C. Authorities in several districts have advised people to avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon.
Meanwhile, parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are also experiencing prolonged dry, extremely hot conditions, with heatwave alerts continuing across multiple districts.
Why Is India Heating Up So Rapidly?
Experts say the present heatwave is no longer just a seasonal summer event. Rising global temperatures, rapid urbanisation, shrinking green cover and changing climate patterns are together making Indian summers harsher every year.
Clean air strategist Bhavreen Kandhari described the current situation as an "urgent reminder of the environmental imbalance we can no longer afford to ignore."
"Rapid urbanisation, deforestation, shrinking green cover and rising greenhouse gas emissions are intensifying the impact of extreme temperatures across the country," she said.
Kandhari warned that forests and trees act as natural climate regulators, and their depletion is directly contributing to hotter cities, unstable rainfall patterns and worsening heat stress.
"With temperatures nearing 48°C in several regions, the consequences extend beyond discomfort, affecting public health, water availability, agriculture, energy demand and livelihoods," she said.
She added that while El Nino conditions may be amplifying the crisis, human-driven environmental degradation has made the impact far more severe.
Heat waves in India are becoming longer, stronger, and more frequent.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2026
Our research paper explores how the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) influences extreme temperature events across India and intensifies heat wave conditions during El Niño years.
Key insights:
• Higher… pic.twitter.com/OYgdRVYqdH
What Is El Nino And Why Is It Important?
Scientists have repeatedly linked prolonged heatwaves and erratic weather patterns to El Nino conditions developing over the Pacific Ocean.
El Nino is a climate pattern caused by abnormal warming of the sea surface temperatures in parts of the Pacific. Though it develops far away from India, its impact is felt across South Asia through hotter summers, shifting rainfall patterns and weaker monsoon activity.
This year, experts believe that El Nino-like warming conditions, combined with climate change, are intensifying heat stress across Indian cities.
Delhi-based environmentalist Manu Singh said the country is now witnessing the consequences of years of ecological imbalance. He said, "We are entering an era where nature is no longer warning us, it is responding to us."
"With temperatures touching 45-47°C across multiple regions and scientists warning of intensified El Nino conditions, it is becoming increasingly impossible to deny the reality of anthropocentric ecological collapse," Singh added.
He pointed to disappearing forests, shrinking rivers, declining groundwater levels, and expanding concrete infrastructure as key reasons behind worsening urban heat island effects. He added, "The urban heat island effect is now literally roasting humans, animals and even plant life across the subcontinent."
Heatwave preparedness is essential during extreme temperatures!— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2026
Take preventive measures by staying hydrated, keeping cool, avoiding stale food, protecting vulnerable groups, and caring for animals.
Follow heat safety guidelines and minimize the impact of heatwave conditions.… pic.twitter.com/G1Og2LTS38
Heatwave Impact Visible Across Cities
The impact of rising temperatures is becoming increasingly visible across daily life. In several cities, construction workers, delivery staff, traffic personnel and street vendors are among the worst affected, as many continue to work outdoors under direct sunlight. Doctors say prolonged exposure to such temperatures can lead to dehydration, muscle cramps, heat exhaustion and, in severe cases, heatstroke.
Hospitals in many urban centres are already seeing a rise in complaints of dizziness, vomiting, fatigue and dehydration.
Power demand has also surged sharply due to heavy use of air conditioners and cooling appliances. In many cities, electricity grids are facing immense pressure during peak afternoon and evening hours.
Water demand too has increased significantly, particularly in densely populated urban areas already facing groundwater depletion.
Dr Husain said the growing heat stress is not just an environmental issue but also a major economic and public health challenge.
He said, "Rising temperatures are increasing pressure on hospitals, electric grids, and cooling demand, while exposing millions of vulnerable people to serious health risks."
"This is the time to expedite climate resilience through sustainable urban planning, renewable energy, nature-based solutions, water conservation, heat action plans, and climate-smart infrastructure to protect both people and economy," he added.
NDMA And Authorities Issue Heatwave Advisories
With temperatures continuing to rise, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local administrations have issued precautionary advisories across several states. People have been advised to avoid stepping outdoors between noon and 4 pm unless absolutely necessary. Authorities are also urging citizens to stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight.
Doctors recommend drinking water frequently, even when not thirsty and avoiding excessive intake of tea, coffee, alcohol and sugary beverages during heatwave conditions. The NDMA has also warned against leaving children or pets in parked vehicles, as temperatures inside can rise dangerously within minutes.
Health experts say elderly people, children, pregnant women and individuals with heart or respiratory illnesses remain the most vulnerable during extreme heat conditions. Citizens have also been advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as dizziness, confusion, fainting, nausea, or an unusually high body temperature.
Monsoon Relief Still Some Distance Away
While northern and central India continue to reel under severe heatwave conditions, southern states are likely to receive rainfall activity over the coming days. Weather conditions are gradually becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance towards Kerala. Thunderstorms and rainfall activity are expected over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and parts of the northeast. However, for large parts of north India, immediate relief still appears distant. The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across several regions this week, with temperatures expected to remain significantly above normal in many cities.
'Climate Crisis Is Also A Civilisational Crisis'
Manu Singh said the present situation reflects a much deeper environmental and societal crisis. "Modern civilisation has confused consumption with progress. Ancient Indian thought did not view nature as property, but as sacred continuity, an interconnected web of life in which humans were participants, not masters," he said. He warned that unless ecological balance becomes central to policymaking and urban planning, heatwaves and climate-linked disasters will continue becoming more frequent and more deadly in the coming years.
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