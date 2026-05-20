ETV Bharat / bharat

46°C Is The New Normal: Heatwave Tightens Grip In India; Experts Warn Of Climate Change, El Nino Impact

Several cities across north and central India recorded temperatures above 45°C as heatwave conditions intensified this week. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: As May comes to an end, India has seen a sudden rise in heatwaves, with temperatures soaring across major parts of the country. Several cities, from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, Vidarbha and parts of central India, are now battling temperatures above 46°C. Weather agencies have warned that the heatwave is far from over.

On Tuesday at 2 PM, the 100 cities worldwide that recorded the highest temperatures were in India. Notably, of the top ten cities, seven are from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with temperatures crossing 48°C, while the three cities recorded temperatures of 47°C. Etawah in Uttar Pradesh emerged as one of the hottest places in the country, with temperatures exceeding 48°C. The top ten cities that saw rising temperatures are:

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh)

Banda (Uttar Pradesh)

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh)

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh)

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh)

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh)

The rising temperature is starting to affect people's daily lives across cities. While the roads are almost empty in the afternoon, hospitals have seen a rise in cases of dehydration and heat exhaustion. There has been a sharp increase in electricity due to nonstop cooling requirements. Water consumption has increased in several urban pockets already facing supply stress.

Authorities have issued health advisories urging people to avoid outdoor movement during peak afternoon heatwave hours. (IANS)

In the northern part of India, especially, hot winds (loo) sweeping through cities are making daytime conditions unbearable. Several areas in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have recorded temperatures close to 47°C and 48°C over the last few days, pushing authorities to issue health advisories and emergency alerts.

Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain told ETV Bharat, "India's heatwave is a stark reminder that climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern, but a present crisis affecting public health, livelihood, agriculture, water resources, and energy system."

He further warned, "The growing intensity of heatwaves is being driven by a combination of global warming, El Nino conditions, rapid urbanisation, and urban heat islands caused by concrete-heavy cities with limited green cover."

Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Among Worst-Hit Regions

The national capital and surrounding NCR cities have witnessed some of the hottest days of the season this week. Several areas in Delhi crossed 46°C, while Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad remained under severe heatwave conditions with scorching winds continuing throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across northwest and central India over the coming days. Orange alerts have been issued for Delhi-NCR, while several districts in Uttar Pradesh remain under red alert.

Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a high of 48.2°C for the third consecutive day. Extreme temperatures were also recorded in Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Jhansi and Fatehpur.

Vidarbha in Maharashtra is also reeling under intense heat. Amravati touched 46.8°C, Wardha recorded 46.5°C, while Nagpur logged temperatures above 45°C. Authorities in several districts have advised people to avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are also experiencing prolonged dry, extremely hot conditions, with heatwave alerts continuing across multiple districts.

IMD has warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across several parts of India over the coming days. (IANS)

Why Is India Heating Up So Rapidly?

Experts say the present heatwave is no longer just a seasonal summer event. Rising global temperatures, rapid urbanisation, shrinking green cover and changing climate patterns are together making Indian summers harsher every year.

Clean air strategist Bhavreen Kandhari described the current situation as an "urgent reminder of the environmental imbalance we can no longer afford to ignore."

"Rapid urbanisation, deforestation, shrinking green cover and rising greenhouse gas emissions are intensifying the impact of extreme temperatures across the country," she said.

Kandhari warned that forests and trees act as natural climate regulators, and their depletion is directly contributing to hotter cities, unstable rainfall patterns and worsening heat stress.