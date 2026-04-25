Heatwave Tightens Grip Across India As IMD Issues Fresh Alerts; Experts Warn Of 'Shifting Climate Baseline'
Experts warn that April heat is intensifying, signalling a dangerous shift in the climate baseline and growing risks to public health, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Taking into account the intense summer heat affecting nearly two-thirds of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a series of comprehensive advisories for heatwave conditions.
The IMD said heat stress is expected to increase further, urging people to take protective measures to minimise exposure to above-normal temperatures through April 2026.
Rising Temperatures Trigger Health Concerns
According to the IMD, maximum temperatures across north-west, central and peninsular India have ranged between 40-44°C, with the highest recorded at 44.5°C in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Several regions are also reporting temperatures at least 5°C above the seasonal average, pointing to an ongoing heatwave and heightened public health concerns.
Data trends from Delhi reflect a similar pattern. Maximum temperatures recorded in April stood at 38-40°C in 2020, rose to 42-44°C in 2021, and peaked at 45-47°C in 2023. These figures are comparable to those seen during the severe March 2022 heatwave.
This year, however, such peak temperatures are being recorded much earlier in the season than usual.
Experts Warn of Shifting Climate Patterns
Experts say the early onset of extreme heat signals a broader shift in climate behaviour. A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) found that nearly 57 per cent of Indian districts face high to very high heatwave risk, affecting about 76 per cent of the population.
Environmental Scientist Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain described the trend as alarming. He told ETV Bharat, "April temperature is turning into a worrying story. From peak highs of around 40°C earlier to 44°C in 2026, we are not just seeing fluctuation, but a shift in the climate baseline. More concerning is that these temperatures now resemble the extremes of the 2022 heatwave, but are arriving earlier in the season."
He added, "This is not only an environmental issue; it is a public health, economic and urban resilience challenge. Heatwaves may not make headlines like floods or earthquakes, yet they are silent disruptors, impacting productivity, straining healthcare systems and disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable."
IMD Issues Alerts, Advisories Across Regions
The IMD has forecast that heatwave conditions are very likely to develop in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of central India in the coming days. Coastal and eastern regions are expected to experience hot, humid conditions, further adding to discomfort.
A growing concern is the persistence of "warm nights", particularly across the northern plains. Elevated night-time temperatures limit cooling after sunset, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses by preventing recovery from daytime exposure.
The IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to remain steady in northwest India until April 27, followed by a gradual dip. In contrast, temperatures across the rest of the country are expected to rise gradually during the forecast period.
The department has also issued safety advisories, urging people to avoid direct sun exposure, especially during peak afternoon hours. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated, wear light and breathable clothing, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during high temperatures.
Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions, have been advised to take extra precautions. "Early awareness and preventive action are critical in reducing heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke," the IMD said.
The extended forecast indicates that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across several regions over the next seven days. Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the central regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, is expected to remain affected. Southern regions, particularly Kerala and Mahe, may also experience high temperatures.
Hot and humid weather is expected to continue in coastal states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with prolonged warm nights likely to intensify overall heat stress.
Experts warn that the number of heatwave days could exceed normal levels across eastern, central and northwestern regions, as well as the southeastern peninsula. They stress the need for coordinated efforts, including urban planning measures such as increased green cover and heat-resistant infrastructure, such as reflective building materials, to mitigate the growing impact of extreme heat.
Also Read: