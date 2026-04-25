ETV Bharat / bharat

Heatwave Tightens Grip Across India As IMD Issues Fresh Alerts; Experts Warn Of 'Shifting Climate Baseline'

The IMD said heat stress is expected to increase further, urging people to take protective measures ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Taking into account the intense summer heat affecting nearly two-thirds of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a series of comprehensive advisories for heatwave conditions.

The IMD said heat stress is expected to increase further, urging people to take protective measures to minimise exposure to above-normal temperatures through April 2026.

Rising Temperatures Trigger Health Concerns

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures across north-west, central and peninsular India have ranged between 40-44°C, with the highest recorded at 44.5°C in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Several regions are also reporting temperatures at least 5°C above the seasonal average, pointing to an ongoing heatwave and heightened public health concerns.

Data trends from Delhi reflect a similar pattern. Maximum temperatures recorded in April stood at 38-40°C in 2020, rose to 42-44°C in 2021, and peaked at 45-47°C in 2023. These figures are comparable to those seen during the severe March 2022 heatwave.

This year, however, such peak temperatures are being recorded much earlier in the season than usual.

Experts Warn of Shifting Climate Patterns

Experts say the early onset of extreme heat signals a broader shift in climate behaviour. A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) found that nearly 57 per cent of Indian districts face high to very high heatwave risk, affecting about 76 per cent of the population.

Environmental Scientist Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain described the trend as alarming. He told ETV Bharat, "April temperature is turning into a worrying story. From peak highs of around 40°C earlier to 44°C in 2026, we are not just seeing fluctuation, but a shift in the climate baseline. More concerning is that these temperatures now resemble the extremes of the 2022 heatwave, but are arriving earlier in the season."

He added, "This is not only an environmental issue; it is a public health, economic and urban resilience challenge. Heatwaves may not make headlines like floods or earthquakes, yet they are silent disruptors, impacting productivity, straining healthcare systems and disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable."