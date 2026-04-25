Heatwave Pushes India’s Peak Power Demand To 252 GW, Higher Consumption Likely
IMD has warned even harsher temperatures in the coming months of May and June, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid intensifying heatwave conditions across major parts of the country, India on Friday recorded a peak power demand of 252.07 gigawatts (GW), marking a sharp rise in electricity consumption driven by soaring temperatures and increased cooling needs.
According to official data from the Power Ministry, the surge comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heatwave conditions across northwest, central and eastern India over the weekend. The IMD has also warned of even harsher temperatures in the coming months of May and June.
Significantly, the spike in demand reflects a steady upward trend, as on Thursday peak power demand was around 240 GW, while the highest supply met was slightly higher at 240.12 GW. The power demand on Wednesday was 239.70 GW.
“Within a day, demand jumped significantly to cross the 250 GW mark, highlighting the rapid escalation in energy consumption as temperatures rise,” said energy expert Rajesh Chaurasia to ETV Bharat.
The government had earlier projected that peak power demand could touch 270 GW during the summer season and the latest figures indicate that demand is moving closer to projected highs as heatwave conditions intensify.
The current demand for power already surpassed last year’s demand of 242.77 GW which was recoded in June. Chaurasia attributed the surge primarily to increased use of air conditioners, coolers, and refrigeration systems in households, as well as higher electricity consumption by commercial establishments.
“Cooling demand is the single biggest driver during heatwaves. As temperatures rise further, electricity consumption is expected to climb even more,” he said. According to Chaurasia, IMD’s warning of prolonged and more intense heatwaves has added to concerns. The meteorological department said that this summer could be among the hottest in recent years.
Significantly, with temperatures expected to remain high, the power ministry is closely monitoring the situation and urged the states to ensure adequate preparedness.
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