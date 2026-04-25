ETV Bharat / bharat

Heatwave Pushes India’s Peak Power Demand To 252 GW, Higher Consumption Likely

New Delhi: Amid intensifying heatwave conditions across major parts of the country, India on Friday recorded a peak power demand of 252.07 gigawatts (GW), marking a sharp rise in electricity consumption driven by soaring temperatures and increased cooling needs.

According to official data from the Power Ministry, the surge comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heatwave conditions across northwest, central and eastern India over the weekend. The IMD has also warned of even harsher temperatures in the coming months of May and June.

Significantly, the spike in demand reflects a steady upward trend, as on Thursday peak power demand was around 240 GW, while the highest supply met was slightly higher at 240.12 GW. The power demand on Wednesday was 239.70 GW.

“Within a day, demand jumped significantly to cross the 250 GW mark, highlighting the rapid escalation in energy consumption as temperatures rise,” said energy expert Rajesh Chaurasia to ETV Bharat.