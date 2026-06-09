ETV Bharat / bharat

Heatwave Across Northwest, Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall In Northeast, Peninsular India Over Next Few Days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi is likely to see a rise in temperature over the next few days. IMD weather expert Naresh Kumar said the capital will see warm weather for three days, before a western disturbance could ease the heat across India's Northwest.

According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon during the next 2-3 days, over parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu.

Across peninsular India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana until June 14. The IMD has also issued a special alert for very heavy rainfall in Telangana on June 10. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Mahe are likely to receive widespread rainfall during June 9-11. There is also a chance of thunderstorms and lightning, with gusts of wind reaching 40-50kmph and up to 60 kmph, over these regions, as well as parts of central India.

Similarly, in the Northeast, widespread rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts going up to 60 kmph. These conditions are likely to continue until June 14.