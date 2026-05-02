ETV Bharat / bharat

Heat Persists In Delhi; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain, Thunderstorms

White Tigers cool off in a water pool at the National Zoological Park amid a heatwave in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: After weeks of relentless heat that pushed temperatures close to 45°C in April, the national capital continues to reel under uncomfortable conditions, with rising humidity and fluctuating weather patterns offering only partial relief. Even as residents hoped for a sustained dip in temperatures following recent rainfall, the mercury has begun to climb again.

Amid this unstable weather pattern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and light rainfall over the next two days.

The capital had witnessed light to moderate showers earlier this week, which temporarily brought temperatures below normal. However, the relief proved short-lived. On Saturday morning, the minimum temperature in New Delhi rose to 25.9°C, about 3.1°C higher than the previous day and above the seasonal average, signalling a return to discomfort from heat and humidity.

Weather stations across the city, including Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar, also recorded a noticeable rise in minimum temperatures, indicating that the cooling effect of recent rain is fading.

Yellow Alert Issued As Weather Fluctuates

According to IMD, Delhi is likely to experience a spell of very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Wind speeds are expected to range from 30-40 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50 kmph, particularly on Sunday.

Similar conditions are likely to persist into Monday, raising the possibility of brief but intense weather activity across parts of Delhi-NCR. Despite this, Saturday is expected to remain largely dry, with partly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures ranging between 38°C and 40°C.