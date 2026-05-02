Heat Persists In Delhi; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain, Thunderstorms
Fluctuating weather in Delhi prompts a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms, as IMD forecasts widespread rainfall, winds and storms across the country.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST|
Updated : May 2, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: After weeks of relentless heat that pushed temperatures close to 45°C in April, the national capital continues to reel under uncomfortable conditions, with rising humidity and fluctuating weather patterns offering only partial relief. Even as residents hoped for a sustained dip in temperatures following recent rainfall, the mercury has begun to climb again.
Amid this unstable weather pattern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and light rainfall over the next two days.
मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2026
मुख्य बिंदु
उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम तथा पूर्वोत्तर भारत में इस सप्ताह के दौरान व्यापक वर्षा के साथ गरज-चमक, बिजली और तेज़ हवा (40-60 किमी/घंटा) चलने की संभावना है, तथा कहीं-कहीं भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा हो सकती है।
पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्र,… pic.twitter.com/VNbaeHdKI8
The capital had witnessed light to moderate showers earlier this week, which temporarily brought temperatures below normal. However, the relief proved short-lived. On Saturday morning, the minimum temperature in New Delhi rose to 25.9°C, about 3.1°C higher than the previous day and above the seasonal average, signalling a return to discomfort from heat and humidity.
Weather stations across the city, including Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar, also recorded a noticeable rise in minimum temperatures, indicating that the cooling effect of recent rain is fading.
Yellow Alert Issued As Weather Fluctuates
According to IMD, Delhi is likely to experience a spell of very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Wind speeds are expected to range from 30-40 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50 kmph, particularly on Sunday.
Similar conditions are likely to persist into Monday, raising the possibility of brief but intense weather activity across parts of Delhi-NCR. Despite this, Saturday is expected to remain largely dry, with partly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures ranging between 38°C and 40°C.
Meteorologists attribute the changing weather to an active western disturbance affecting northwest India. While the rain may provide temporary relief, it could also disrupt traffic and daily routines.
⚠️ IMD Weather Alert ⚠️— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2026
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India this week 🌧️
⛈️ Thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (40–60 kmph) likely
🌊 Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected
Stay alert, stay safe,… pic.twitter.com/YB6PuMRSl7
Rain, Storms And Heat: All-India Weather Outlook
The IMD has forecast a mix of weather conditions across the country over the next week, highlighting a period of active atmospheric changes.
In northwest India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected between May 2 and May 8. Some areas may also witness thundersqualls with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph and isolated hailstorms.
The eastern and northeastern regions, including Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim, are likely to receive widespread rainfall, with warnings of heavy to very heavy showers in some areas.
Central India, covering Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, may experience isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, while southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to see scattered rainfall along with hot and humid conditions.
The IMD has also indicated that while temperatures may rise slightly in parts of northwest India initially, a gradual dip of 2-3°C is expected in the coming days due to increased rainfall activity.
Overall, while the rain may bring intermittent relief from intense summer heat, authorities have cautioned that rapidly changing weather conditions could impact travel, outdoor activities and daily life.
Residents have been advised to stay alert, follow official updates and plan movements accordingly.
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