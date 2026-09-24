ETV Bharat / bharat

'Heartrending' Sketch Prompts SC To Let Mother Move Children To UK In Custody Battle With POCSO‑Accused Father

New Delhi: A poignant sketch by a minor — praying to be sheltered under her mother’s umbrella — drew the Supreme Court’s attention, as it warned that parental alienation is inflicting “disastrous consequences” on children caught in a bitter custody battle.

The Apex court permitted the mother to relocate her two minor children to the United Kingdom (UK) and denied custody to the father, who is facing prosecution under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012, holding that a parent under POCSO prosecution cannot be deemed entitled to custody.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta lauded the mother's resilience, noting that despite a barrage of litigation and RTI petitions, she has pursued an academic career in multiple institutions, secured improved prospects for her children, and steadfastly worked to stabilise their future.

“The efforts made by the appellant-mother — while contesting the multi-pronged litigation — pursue different jobs and thereby ensuring financial security for herself and the children, is indeed appreciable, and weighs heavily in her favour for claiming custody of the children. The mother’s efforts exhibit her resolve and committed approach for securing the children’s future prospects,” said the bench.

Sketches Of Mother; Hints Of Abuse By Father

During the hearing, a counsel representing the mother pointed out that in the absence of the mother, who has to travel to the UK for her job, the daughter keeps drawing sketches of her mother and expresses prayers to God that she should be joined under the mother's protective umbrella.

“We can visualise the plight of the children, who have been deprived of the custody of both parents because of the ongoing litigation, continuing for more than 7 years,” observed the bench.

The son, during an health check up at NIMHANS, Bengaluru in 2023 after displaying aggressive behaviour, disclosed incidents indicating sexual abuse by his father. A chargesheet has since been filed, while the father's challenge to the FIR remains pending before the Calcutta High Court.

The bench said once police had filed a chargesheet in the POCSO allegations against the father, granting custody of the child to him would be totally unwarranted and unjustified. “Needless to say, the primary consideration while deciding custody has to be the best interest of the children,” noted the bench.

The bench made it clear that under no circumstances can the respondent-father, as long as he is facing prosecution, be considered entitled to custody of the children. “Such a course of action, apart from being contrary to the solemn object of the Juvenile Justice Act, may also lead to the prosecution being frustrated, inasmuch as, were the custody of the son to be handed to the respondent-father, the possibility of the son giving a free and fair deposition in those proceedings would be virtually negligible,” said Justice Mehta, who authored the judgment delivered on September 23.