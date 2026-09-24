'Heartrending' Sketch Prompts SC To Let Mother Move Children To UK In Custody Battle With POCSO‑Accused Father
The bench said once police had filed chargesheet in the POCSO case, granting the father custody of the children would be unwarranted and unjustified.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: A poignant sketch by a minor — praying to be sheltered under her mother’s umbrella — drew the Supreme Court’s attention, as it warned that parental alienation is inflicting “disastrous consequences” on children caught in a bitter custody battle.
The Apex court permitted the mother to relocate her two minor children to the United Kingdom (UK) and denied custody to the father, who is facing prosecution under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012, holding that a parent under POCSO prosecution cannot be deemed entitled to custody.
A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta lauded the mother's resilience, noting that despite a barrage of litigation and RTI petitions, she has pursued an academic career in multiple institutions, secured improved prospects for her children, and steadfastly worked to stabilise their future.
“The efforts made by the appellant-mother — while contesting the multi-pronged litigation — pursue different jobs and thereby ensuring financial security for herself and the children, is indeed appreciable, and weighs heavily in her favour for claiming custody of the children. The mother’s efforts exhibit her resolve and committed approach for securing the children’s future prospects,” said the bench.
Sketches Of Mother; Hints Of Abuse By Father
During the hearing, a counsel representing the mother pointed out that in the absence of the mother, who has to travel to the UK for her job, the daughter keeps drawing sketches of her mother and expresses prayers to God that she should be joined under the mother's protective umbrella.
“We can visualise the plight of the children, who have been deprived of the custody of both parents because of the ongoing litigation, continuing for more than 7 years,” observed the bench.
The son, during an health check up at NIMHANS, Bengaluru in 2023 after displaying aggressive behaviour, disclosed incidents indicating sexual abuse by his father. A chargesheet has since been filed, while the father's challenge to the FIR remains pending before the Calcutta High Court.
The bench said once police had filed a chargesheet in the POCSO allegations against the father, granting custody of the child to him would be totally unwarranted and unjustified. “Needless to say, the primary consideration while deciding custody has to be the best interest of the children,” noted the bench.
The bench made it clear that under no circumstances can the respondent-father, as long as he is facing prosecution, be considered entitled to custody of the children. “Such a course of action, apart from being contrary to the solemn object of the Juvenile Justice Act, may also lead to the prosecution being frustrated, inasmuch as, were the custody of the son to be handed to the respondent-father, the possibility of the son giving a free and fair deposition in those proceedings would be virtually negligible,” said Justice Mehta, who authored the judgment delivered on September 23.
Bengali Cultural Ethos & Traditions
The father’s counsel argued that if the children are relocated to the UK, they would risk losing the cultural ethos and values of a Bengali family. The bench found the argument unacceptable, because there cannot be any presumption that children would lose their cultural values merely by relocating to another country. “The appellant-mother, who herself hails from a Bengali family, may reasonably be expected to nurture her children in a manner which would ensure that the children continue to value their roots and cultural ethos of a Bengali tradition,” said the bench.
The bench noted that the father has not made any endeavour to improve his financial standing by looking out for better prospects, and has instead continued to pursue litigation, which is an important factor that the court cannot lose sight of.
Delhi High Court Observations Criticised
The family court and the Delhi High Court viewed the mother’s frequent relocations as indicative of an unstable or "nomadic" lifestyle, and awarded custody of both children to the father. The wife moved the Supreme Court against this order.
The bench said after leaving the matrimonial home, the mother was trying to cement her position in the academic world, and has pursued jobs in different institutions. “This attempt of the appellant-mother has been branded as a “nomadic life” by the courts below, which, in our opinion, is absolutely unjustified and far removed from reality,” noted Justice Mehta.
The bench also strongly criticised the Delhi High Court for making observations on the veracity of the POCSO allegations while deciding the custody dispute.
The parties got married in September 2011. Their son was born in April 2013, while their daughter was born in January 2019. In 2018, the mother left the matrimonial home while she was four months pregnant.
“The prayer made by the appellant-mother during the course of the hearing, to be allowed to take the children to UK and to get them admitted to school there, is considered justified… The appellant-mother is accordingly, for the present, permitted to take the children to UK and get them admitted to a good school,” said the bench.
The bench said the quashing petition filed by the father, pending before the Calcutta High Court, shall be decided independently and on its own merits, without being influenced by the observations made in the impugned judgment passed by the Delhi High Court, and/or by any observations made in this order. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing in January 2027.
Also Read:
- ‘Explore Necessity Of Constituting Permanent Five-Judge Bench’, SC Requests CJI
- Days After Jamui Horror & Insensitive Comments, SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Patna HC Order In Rape Attempt Case
- SC Halts Execution Of Man Convicted For Sexually Assaulting Three Minor Girls
- SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Concerning Allocation Of Cauvery River Water