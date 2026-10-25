'Heartfelt Thanks To BJP': Rahul's Dig At Ruling Party As He Urges People To Attend Nov 1 Delhi Rally
Gandhi urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth, traders and "anyone who cares about democracy" to participate in the rally.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at the BJP as he 'thanked' the saffron party for 'promoting' the Congress's November 1 rally against alleged vote theft, even as he urged people from all walks of life to participate in it.
In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that votes were being stolen and claimed that people raising questions had faced the use of force.
"Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances. Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.
He urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth, traders and "anyone who cares about democracy" to participate in the 'Save the Vote - Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally'.
"The vote is yours. The fight is also yours," he wrote in his post.
हमारा वोट चुराया जा रहा है और ये हम किसी हाल में चुपचाप नहीं सहेंगे। मतदाता सूचियों से नाम काटे गए। नियम-कानून तोड़े गए। और सवाल पूछने वालों पर लाठियां चलीं। अब जवाब देश देगा। 1 नवंबर - चलो दिल्ली। वोट बचाओ - देश बचाओ जन मार्च और महारैली। छात्र, किसान, मज़दूर, महिलाएं, नौजवान और व्यापारी - जिस-जिस को लोकतंत्र की फ़िक्र है, वो ज़रूर आए। वोट आपका है। लड़ाई भी आपकी है। 📍 रामलीला मैदान, नई दिल्ली PS: BJP और उसके साथियों का दिल से धन्यवाद, जो इस कार्यक्रम का इतना ज़ोर-शोर से प्रचार कर रहे हैं और इसे ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा लोगों तक पहुंचा रहे हैं। बस अगले 7 दिन भी यही जोश और लगन बनाए रखिए! #ChaloDilli #RamlilaMarch— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2026
As a postscript, he added: "PS: Heartfelt thanks to BJP and its allies, who are promoting this program with such great enthusiasm and reaching it to more and more people. Just keep up this same zeal and dedication for the next 7 days!"
Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has asked party MPs to remain present in Delhi from October 30 to November 1, in connection with the protests over the alleged vote theft.
"That on 30 October, 31 October and 1 November, 2026, in connection with ongoing protest on the issue of 'Vote Chori' and revelations in regard to irregularities by the Election Commission of India and the CEC, all MPs are requested to be present in Delhi," read a Congress comminique.
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