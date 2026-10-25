ETV Bharat / bharat

'Heartfelt Thanks To BJP': Rahul's Dig At Ruling Party As He Urges People To Attend Nov 1 Delhi Rally

File photo of Rahul Gandhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at the BJP as he 'thanked' the saffron party for 'promoting' the Congress's November 1 rally against alleged vote theft, even as he urged people from all walks of life to participate in it.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that votes were being stolen and claimed that people raising questions had faced the use of force.

"Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances. Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said. He urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth, traders and "anyone who cares about democracy" to participate in the 'Save the Vote - Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally'. "The vote is yours. The fight is also yours," he wrote in his post.