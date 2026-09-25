Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Bail Pleas Of Tinnu & Subhash To Be Heard Today, 'Stolen Property' Charge Against Subhash Dropped
Meanwhile, a letter allegedly written by Champat Rai to SBI, has gone viral, claiming that Subhash was overseeing the counting at the temple since 2021.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Ayodhya: A hearing is scheduled today regarding the bail applications of Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, who are accused of stealing offerings from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
In the chargesheet filed on Wednesday in the Anti-Corruption Court by Ayodhya CO Ashutosh Tiwari, the investigating officer, the charge of possessing stolen property against Subhash Srivastava has been dropped, though other charges remain unchanged. He is currently lodged in the district jail.
Previously, the court had rejected the bail applications of other accused individuals, including Karunesh Pandey, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, and Avinash Mishra. These orders were issued by the court of the Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Rajat Verma.
Senior Prosecution Officer Sanjay Dubey argued that based on electronic records and financial documents, the accused committed offenses including theft and embezzlement of funds from offerings, criminal breach of trust, possession of stolen money, and criminal conspiracy; he contended that if released on bail, they might destroy relevant evidence. After the hearing, the court rejected the bail applications of the three accused. An order regarding the bail applications of two other accused in this case may be issued today.
'Letter' By Champat Rai
Meanwhile, a letter issued on July 1, 2021, by Champat Rai — former General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust — to the branch manager of the State Bank of India's Ayodhya branch, has gone viral on social media. The letter states, "Please obtain Subhash Srivastava's signature in the counting register. Kindly note that Subhash is an accused in the offering theft case, and is currently lodged in jail."
The letter notes, "Trust member Anil Mishra has requested Subhash to be present during the counting of offerings. He has been present during the counting of donation box contents for several months. Therefore, please obtain his signature in the counting register." This letter, written on the Trust's letterhead, bears Champat Rai's signature and includes an attested photograph of Subhash Srivastava.
The letter — whose authenticity ETV Bharat can't independently verify — indicates that Subhash had been overseeing the counting process at the Ram Mandir since 2021. The theft of offerings occurred in his presence, and he is also an accused in the case.
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