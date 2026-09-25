ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Bail Pleas Of Tinnu & Subhash To Be Heard Today, 'Stolen Property' Charge Against Subhash Dropped

Ayodhya: A hearing is scheduled today regarding the bail applications of Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, who are accused of stealing offerings from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In the chargesheet filed on Wednesday in the Anti-Corruption Court by Ayodhya CO Ashutosh Tiwari, the investigating officer, the charge of possessing stolen property against Subhash Srivastava has been dropped, though other charges remain unchanged. He is currently lodged in the district jail.

Previously, the court had rejected the bail applications of other accused individuals, including Karunesh Pandey, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, and Avinash Mishra. These orders were issued by the court of the Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Rajat Verma.

Senior Prosecution Officer Sanjay Dubey argued that based on electronic records and financial documents, the accused committed offenses including theft and embezzlement of funds from offerings, criminal breach of trust, possession of stolen money, and criminal conspiracy; he contended that if released on bail, they might destroy relevant evidence. After the hearing, the court rejected the bail applications of the three accused. An order regarding the bail applications of two other accused in this case may be issued today.