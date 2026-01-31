ETV Bharat / bharat

Hearing On Consideration Of ED Chargesheet Against Al Falah Chairman Deferred To Feb 13

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday listed the hearing of arguments for consideration of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui for February 13.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan deferred the matter after the defence counsel sought more time to review the chargesheet and related documents, as they run up to 10,000 pages. Furthermore, they have not been able to meet Siddiqui as the crime branch has taken him into custody in another matter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had, on January 16, attached Rs 140 crore worth of land and buildings of Haryana-based Al Falah University, which came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 Red Fort area blast. The agency also filed a chargesheet against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and his charitable trust.

The 54-acre land of the university in Faridabad's Dhauj area and its buildings -- including those of its various schools and departments, apart from student hostels -- have been attached as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED arrested Siddiqui in November 2025 on money laundering charges linked to the cheating of students enrolled in the educational institutions run by his Al Falah Charitable Trust.