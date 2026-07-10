ETV Bharat / bharat

Hearing In Shraddha Walkar Murder Case Cancelled On July 20 As Accused To Appear In MA Exam

New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed the cancellation of proceedings in the Shraddha Walkar murder case on July 20 after accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala informed that he would be appearing for his final MA Sociology examination at Tihar Jail on that day.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi noted that Poonawala's examinations, conducted by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), are scheduled from July 11 to July 20 at the examination centre inside Central Jail No. 3, Tihar, where he is lodged as an undertrial prisoner.

In an order dated July 8, the court said, "Accused/UTP Aaftab Amin Poonawala stated in his application that he is scheduled to appear for his M.A. Sociology last exam on July 20, 2026 from 02:00P.M. till 05:00P.M. at IGNOU Exam Centre located at Central Jail No. 03, Tihar. (date sheet of examination scheduled from July 11, 2026 till July 20, 2026)."

Poonawala had moved an application seeking exemption from physical production before the court on July 20, saying that his final examination would be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on that day.