ETV Bharat / bharat

Hear Cases On Principle Of Inclusion, Right To Vote Isn't Only Constitutional, But Also Sentimental: SC

New Delhi: Ahead of the main hearing on the West Bengal Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal scheduled later this month, the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon made some strong oral observations while hearing a writ petition by Quaraisha Yeasmin and others regarding the SIR, in which their names had been excluded from the electoral rolls.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, observed that the SIR in West Bengal has sandwiched voters between different constitutional authorities. It also observed that the "logical discrepancy" list of doubtful voters was created by the Election Commission of India (ECI) only for West Bengal, adding, "The right to vote in a country where you are born is something which is not only constitutional, it is sentimental."

When senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the ECI, said that in West Bengal, judicial officers had rejected 47 per cent of cases they have adjudicated from the notices issued by the poll body, Justice Bagchi observed that this is not a fight between the State and the ECI, nor a blame game, yet voters are being sandwiched between different constitutional authorities.

However, he added that unless there is an enormous number of voters who are excluded, the election results cannot be interfered with. He orally observed, "If 10 per cent of the electorate does not vote, and the winning margin is more than 10 per cent, then what will happen?"

He further said, "Suppose the margin is 2 per cent, and 15 per cent of the mapped electorate could not vote, then maybe we are not expressing any opinion. But we would definitely have to apply our minds."

The bench observed that when it permitted the ECI to go into the issue of purity of electoral rolls, it was implicit in the original poll panel notification on SIR that the 2002 list would not be touched.

Justice Bagchi said, "When the Bihar SIR was argued, submissions of ECI was unequivocal that 2002 list members need not give any document. Please see your written submissions in the Bihar case. You said 2002 electorate need not give documents. But your logical discrepancy rejection touched people who relate to people in the 2002 list. 2002 list is the benchmark. Please ensure that you don't delete the 2002 list members in your final list."

When in response, ECI counsel Naidu said people still have to prove that they are the same person as in the 2002 list, Justice Bagchi said, "Now you are improvising the submissions which you made earlier."

He also observed that the purpose of the court must be enabling and not an adjudicatory exercise to decide who is right and who is wrong. He said the very spirit of the court’s hands-off approach, citing previous judgments, is that in each and every case, the courts have intervened to promote a fair election and not to interdict an election.