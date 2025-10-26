ETV Bharat / bharat

Healthcare An Integral Part Of Nation-Building: President Murumu

President Droupadi Murumu with other dignitaries at the inaugural event of Yashoda Medicilty in Ghaziabad on Sunday. ( PTI )

Lucknow: Inaugurating a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday termed healthcare as an integral part of nation-building and said protecting people from disease and improving their health is a priority for the government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel were among those present at the event.

"By serving in the field of health, medical professionals are also serving the country. I appreciate all of you for your commitment. I am pleased to know that Yashoda Hospital has been working sincerely in line with national health priorities," she said.

She highlighted that the government is continuously expanding health infrastructure and medical services across the country. "These efforts will contribute to building a healthy and developed India," she added.