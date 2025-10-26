Healthcare An Integral Part Of Nation-Building: President Murumu
She said the economically weaker section of the country also contributes to its development, and they too must receive full support and access to healthcare.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST
Lucknow: Inaugurating a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday termed healthcare as an integral part of nation-building and said protecting people from disease and improving their health is a priority for the government.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel were among those present at the event.
"By serving in the field of health, medical professionals are also serving the country. I appreciate all of you for your commitment. I am pleased to know that Yashoda Hospital has been working sincerely in line with national health priorities," she said.
She highlighted that the government is continuously expanding health infrastructure and medical services across the country. "These efforts will contribute to building a healthy and developed India," she added.
The President also called for the active participation of all stakeholders, including the private sector, to ensure that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the country. "No citizen should be deprived of effective medical services. Good private institutions can play a valuable role in achieving this goal," she said.
Highlighting the economically weaker section's role in national development, she said, "Many economically weaker people also contribute to the nation's development. Their lives are precious, and they too must receive full support and access to healthcare."
She said the hospital treated a large number of patients during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been providing care to many under the National TB eradication programme. She urged the facility to contribute its utmost to national campaigns related to sickle cell anaemia and advised the stakeholders to undertake research and collaborate with other institutions for the treatment of cancer. "Good private sector healthcare institutions can make an invaluable contribution to achieving this goal," she added.
Yashoda Medicity chairman Dr PN Arora said the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, experienced doctors and trained staff. "It will not only be a centre for modern medical services, but also a symbol of patient-centred care and health awareness. The aim of the institution is not only to treat diseases, but also to promote health education in society," he added.
Also Read