ETV Bharat / bharat

Health, National Security Cess Not On Essential Commodities, Revenues To Be Shared With States: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the proposed Health and National Security Cess will be levied only on demerit goods, like pan masala, and not on essential commodities, and revenue from the levy will be shared with states for spending on health schemes.

The purpose of the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, is to create a "dedicated and predictable resource stream" for two domains of national importance -- health and national security, Sitharaman said while moving the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

"This is a cess, and it is placed not on any essential commodity. The purpose of this Bill is to levy a cess on demerit goods, which are associated with significant health risks. We wish to impose such a cost, so that it is a deterrent, so people tend not to use it," the minister said.

Sitharaman said pan masala will be taxed at the maximum 40 per cent rate under Goods and Services Tax (GST) based on its consumption, and there will be no impact of this cess on GST revenues. The proposed Health and National Security Cess, which will be over and above the GST, will be levied on the production capacity of machines in pan masala manufacturing factories.

"The cess liability will be different for every factory, depending on their production capacity," Sitharaman said.

Since GST is levied at the consumption stage, and excise duty cannot be levied on pan masala, this cess is being sought to be levied on the production capacity of pan masala units, which is a demerit good.

"Part of the revenue from this cess will be shared with states through health awareness or other health-related schemes/activities," Sitharaman pointed out.