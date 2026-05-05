ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Makes Renewed Push To Strengthen India’s Policy On Rare Diseases At National Conference

New Delhi: Marking a renewed push to strengthen India’s policy, research, and treatment ecosystem for rare medical conditions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day national conference on rare diseases in the national capital.

Stressing the importance of awareness generation, early diagnosis, and capacity building, health secretary Puniya Salila Srivastava noted that genetic analysis and timely detection are crucial in managing rare diseases. "The core objective of the conference is to better understand stakeholder challenges, foster innovation, and generate actionable ideas to strengthen rare disease management in India," Srivastava said.

The conference, which will continue till tomorrow, May 6, brings together policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and patient groups to deliberate on improving diagnosis, treatment access, and long-term care strategies for rare diseases.

Srivastava noted that the issue first received policy attention in the National Health Policy 2017 and was later institutionalised through the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021, which has given the country a structured national framework.

"The policy is being implemented through Centres of Excellence (CoEs) located in premier tertiary hospitals. The number of such centres has expanded from eight to 15, including two in the Northeast, strengthening the country’s clinical infrastructure," she said.

Srivastava added that financial assistance under the policy has been increased to Rs 50 lakh per patient, significantly improving access to treatment.