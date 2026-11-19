Health Ministry Proposes Changes to Drugs Rules, 1945 To Ease Regulations, Strengthen Pharma Supply Chain
The proposed changes aim to ease manufacturing regulations for select drug categories and strengthen quality, safety and accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, to provide regulatory flexibility for certain categories of drugs, including medicinal gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids, while strengthening quality and safety standards across the pharmaceutical supply chain through the incorporation of Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSDP).
The proposed amendments aim to align regulatory requirements with the nature and manufacturing processes of specific drug categories and ensure that the quality, safety, efficacy and integrity of pharmaceutical products are maintained throughout the distribution chain, from manufacturers or importers to patients.
Union Ministry of Health Proposes Separate Licensing Framework for Wholesale of Bulk Drugs Proposed Amendments to Drugs Rules, 1945, to Enhance Accountability and Control in Bulk Drug Distribution; strengthen Supply Chain Oversight #HealthForAll https://t.co/nTNTWVfENO— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) November 19, 2026
In a draft Gazette Notification G.S.R. 985 (E), dated November 6, the Ministry proposed regulatory flexibility under the revised Schedule M for medicinal gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids. The proposal follows representations from stakeholders regarding the applicability of certain provisions of the revised Schedule M, notified through G.S.R. 922(E) on December 28, 2023, to these categories of products.
The matter was deliberated by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) during its 93rd meeting held on February 16, 2026. The Board observed that certain requirements under the revised Schedule M may not be relevant to the manufacturing processes of these products and recommended continuing the exemptions that were available to them under Schedule M before its revision.
The proposed amendment seeks to ensure that regulatory requirements are appropriately aligned with the nature and manufacturing processes of specific categories of drugs, while maintaining effective regulatory oversight. It also provides for Licensing Authorities to take product-specific decisions based on relevant scientific and practical considerations.
The Ministry clarified that the proposal does not dilute the applicable standards of quality, safety or regulatory oversight. Instead, it aims to provide a pragmatic and product-specific regulatory framework while ensuring continued compliance with applicable quality requirements.
Separately, the Ministry has proposed incorporating Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSDP) guidelines for pharmaceutical products into the Drugs Rules, 1945. The framework builds upon the GSDP guidance developed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
The proposed guidelines cover procurement, purchasing, storage, distribution, transportation, documentation and record-keeping to ensure the quality and identity of pharmaceutical products at every stage of the distribution process.
Maintaining appropriate storage and distribution conditions is essential to preserving the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical products beyond the manufacturing stage. The proposed framework seeks to address potential risks associated with their handling and movement across the supply chain, including deterioration, contamination, mix-ups, falsification, diversion and unauthorised distribution.
The incorporation of GSDP requirements into the Drugs Rules is expected to strengthen the regulatory framework governing pharmaceutical distribution and support effective regulatory oversight, inspection and enforcement by Central and State drug-control authorities. It will also promote robust documentation, record-keeping and traceability while enhancing accountability among manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, distributors, stockists and other entities involved in the distribution process.
The proposed measures are expected to strengthen assurance that pharmaceutical products remain within specified quality and environmental conditions during storage and transportation, supporting the availability of products of assured quality to patients and healthcare providers.
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