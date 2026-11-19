ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Proposes Changes to Drugs Rules, 1945 To Ease Regulations, Strengthen Pharma Supply Chain

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, to provide regulatory flexibility for certain categories of drugs, including medicinal gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids, while strengthening quality and safety standards across the pharmaceutical supply chain through the incorporation of Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSDP).

The proposed amendments aim to align regulatory requirements with the nature and manufacturing processes of specific drug categories and ensure that the quality, safety, efficacy and integrity of pharmaceutical products are maintained throughout the distribution chain, from manufacturers or importers to patients.

In a draft Gazette Notification G.S.R. 985 (E), dated November 6, the Ministry proposed regulatory flexibility under the revised Schedule M for medicinal gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids. The proposal follows representations from stakeholders regarding the applicability of certain provisions of the revised Schedule M, notified through G.S.R. 922(E) on December 28, 2023, to these categories of products.

The matter was deliberated by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) during its 93rd meeting held on February 16, 2026. The Board observed that certain requirements under the revised Schedule M may not be relevant to the manufacturing processes of these products and recommended continuing the exemptions that were available to them under Schedule M before its revision.

The proposed amendment seeks to ensure that regulatory requirements are appropriately aligned with the nature and manufacturing processes of specific categories of drugs, while maintaining effective regulatory oversight. It also provides for Licensing Authorities to take product-specific decisions based on relevant scientific and practical considerations.

The Ministry clarified that the proposal does not dilute the applicable standards of quality, safety or regulatory oversight. Instead, it aims to provide a pragmatic and product-specific regulatory framework while ensuring continued compliance with applicable quality requirements.

Separately, the Ministry has proposed incorporating Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSDP) guidelines for pharmaceutical products into the Drugs Rules, 1945. The framework builds upon the GSDP guidance developed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).