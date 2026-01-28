ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Notifies Amendment To NDCT Rules To Ease Regulatory Burden, Ease Of Doing Business

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday notified key amendments to New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019 to reduce regulatory burden and promote ease of doing business.

In a gazette notification amending the NDCT Rules, 2019, the health ministry said the review period for applications seeking permission to manufacture a new drug or an investigational new drug for clinical trials, or to conduct bioavailability or bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies, has been reduced from 90 days to 45 days.

“These amendments are aimed at simplifying regulatory processes, reducing approval timelines, and enabling faster conduct of clinical research and pharmaceutical development in the country,” a health ministry spokesperson said.

Under the existing regulatory framework, pharmaceutical companies are required to obtain a test licence from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for manufacture of small quantities of drugs intended for examination, research, or analysis purposes.

However, through the notified amendments, the licensing requirement for non-commercial manufacture has been replaced with a prior-intimation mechanism. As a result, the industry will no longer be required to seek a test licence and may proceed with pharmaceutical development upon submitting an online intimation to CDSCO, except in the case of a limited category of high-risk drugs, including cytotoxic drugs, narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances.

Considering that CDSCO processes approximately 30,000 to 35,000 test licence applications annually, the reform is expected to substantially reduce regulatory burden and benefit a large number of stakeholders.