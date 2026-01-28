Health Ministry Notifies Amendment To NDCT Rules To Ease Regulatory Burden, Ease Of Doing Business
As per the amendment, review period for applications seeking permission to manufacture a new drug has been reduced from 90 days to 45 days.
New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday notified key amendments to New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019 to reduce regulatory burden and promote ease of doing business.
In a gazette notification amending the NDCT Rules, 2019, the health ministry said the review period for applications seeking permission to manufacture a new drug or an investigational new drug for clinical trials, or to conduct bioavailability or bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies, has been reduced from 90 days to 45 days.
“These amendments are aimed at simplifying regulatory processes, reducing approval timelines, and enabling faster conduct of clinical research and pharmaceutical development in the country,” a health ministry spokesperson said.
Under the existing regulatory framework, pharmaceutical companies are required to obtain a test licence from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for manufacture of small quantities of drugs intended for examination, research, or analysis purposes.
However, through the notified amendments, the licensing requirement for non-commercial manufacture has been replaced with a prior-intimation mechanism. As a result, the industry will no longer be required to seek a test licence and may proceed with pharmaceutical development upon submitting an online intimation to CDSCO, except in the case of a limited category of high-risk drugs, including cytotoxic drugs, narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances.
Considering that CDSCO processes approximately 30,000 to 35,000 test licence applications annually, the reform is expected to substantially reduce regulatory burden and benefit a large number of stakeholders.
In another important step to expedite clinical research, the requirement of obtaining prior permission for certain categories of low-risk Bioavailability/Bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies has been dispensed with.
Such studies may now be initiated on the basis of a simple online intimation to CDSCO, enabling faster commencement of studies, particularly for the generic pharmaceutical industry. CDSCO processes around 4,000 to 4,500 BA/BE study applications every year, and the revised mechanism is expected to significantly reduce procedural delays.
To ensure smooth and seamless implementation of these changes, dedicated online modules will be made available on the National Single Window System (NSWS) and the SUGAM portal, allowing industry to submit intimations in a transparent and hassle-free manner.
Overall, these regulatory reforms are expected to provide substantial benefits to stakeholders while ensuring public health and safety. By significantly reducing timelines for regulatory processing, the amendments will facilitate quicker initiation of BA/BE studies, testing, and examination of drugs for research purposes, and minimise delays across the drug development and approval continuum.
“The reforms will also enable the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to optimise utilisation of its existing manpower, thereby enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory oversight,” the spokesperson said.
These measures underscore the Government of India’s commitment to continuous, trust-based regulatory reforms in the pharmaceutical sector, in line with the Jan Vishwas Siddhant and the broader Ease of Doing Business framework.
“The initiative aims to promote R&D-led growth of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, align domestic regulations with global best practices, and strengthen India’s position as a preferred global destination for pharmaceutical research and development,” the health ministry spokesperson stated.
