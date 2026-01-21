Health Ministry Issues Safety Advisory For Frontline Healthcare Workers After Nipah Virus Outbreak In Bengal
Kerala reported 17 deaths due to Nipah virus cases in 2018. In July last year, two Nipah virus cases were detected in Kerala.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Noting that healthcare personnel are always on the frontline, the Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory to states and UTs for the safety of the healthcare personnel from Nipah virus (NiV). The ministry has also launched a massive social media campaign for public awareness about the virus.
Recently, two positive cases of Nipah virus disease had been detected at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), ICMR in West Bengal.
“The health condition of two nurses who tested positive for the Nipah virus has been improving,” said Dr Pragya Yadav, senior scientist at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
Dr Yadav further said that all contacts who have been traced following the detection of the two Nipah virus cases in West Bengal have tested negative.
“There is no reason to worry at present,” she said. Interestingly, the Nipah virus in West Bengal has been detected after more than 19 years. It was in 2007 when five deaths due to the Nipah virus were reported from Nadia district of West Bengal.
Kerala reported 17 deaths due to Nipah virus cases in 2018. In July last year, two Nipah virus cases were detected in Kerala.
Earlier, the health ministry in a note said, “As per the latest report of the Central High Level Team, Nipah Virus Disease is not a major outbreak and only local occurrence limited to two districts in Kerala including Kozhikode & Malappuram. Available data suggests that there is no need for the general public to be apprehensive about the safety of individuals and their family members. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the situation.”
What is Nipah
Nipah is a virus which commonly affects animals like bats, pigs, dogs, horses, etc. The virus can spread from animals to humans and can sometimes cause serious illness among humans.
Nipah virus infection is an emerging zoonotic disease which was first recognised in a large outbreak of 276 reported cases in Malaysia and Singapore from September 1998 to May 1999.
Spread of the Nipah virus to humans may occur after close contact with other Nipah-infected people, infected bats, or infected pigs. Bat secretions laden with viruses can infect people during fruit tree climbing, eating and handling contaminated fallen fruits or consuming raw date palm sap and juice or toddy.
According to the health ministry, human-to-human infection can occur from close contact with persons affected with Nipah at home while providing care or close contact and in hospital settings if; appropriate personal protective equipment is not used.
“Handling of dead bodies, suspected of death due to the Nipah virus should be done in accordance with the government advisory. During this emotional moment traditional rituals and practices may need to be modified to prevent the exposure of family members to the disease,” the ministry said.
Who are at high risk of developing Nipah virus infection
According to the health ministry, people who are exposed to areas inhabited by fruit bats and articles contaminated by secretions, such as unused wells, caves, fruit orchards, etc are likely to be at higher risk of infection
“Persons with direct contact with sick pigs or their contaminated tissues, persons in close contact with a Nipah virus-affected deceased during burial or cremation rituals and health care workers having direct contact with probable or confirmed cases without using standard precautionary measures,” the ministry said.
The Health Ministry Directive for Health Care Personnel
The advisory issued by the health ministry suggested the health care personnel wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds after contact with a sick patient.
“While handling Nipah cases (suspected/ confirmed), standard precautions for infection control should be practised. For aerosol generating procedures, PPE such as individual gowns (impermeable), gloves, masks and goggles or face shields and shoe cover and the procedure should be performed in an airborne isolation room,” the advisory stated.
Advising on dedicated medical equipment (preferably disposable whenever possible), the advisory said, “All non-dedicated, non-disposable medical equipment used for patient care should be cleaned and disinfected as per manufacturer’s instructions and hospital policies.”
It further suggested that the use of injections and sharp objects should be limited.
The advisory also suggested admitting all suspected cases of Nipah to the isolation ward and facility in the hospital. “Once the case is suspected of NIPAH, attendants should not be permitted in the ward. Segregate all suspected cases of Nipah patients from all patients in the isolation ward and facility. Avoid unnecessary contact with suspected Nipah cases or use barrier nursing,” the health advisory stated.
The ICMR scientist, Dr Yadav, further said that it is the State government that takes precautionary measures whenever any outbreak of Nipah virus takes place.
“The Central government can issue specific advisories to the states whenever any outbreak takes place. However, it is the State government of pandemic areas who need to adopt extra precautions,” said Dr Yadav.
Clinical Management Protocol for Nipah Virus Disease
According to the clinical management protocol for Nipah virus disease, as issued by the health ministry has stated that the exact pathogenetic mechanism of Nipah infection is still not very clearly documented.
“Nipah infection primarily involves the blood vessels in the form of vasculopathy and vasculitis resulting in perivascular cellular infiltration, inflammation and necrosis. Due to high viremia it is very likely that several cytokines and chemokines are released causing vascular damage. Severity of the clinical symptoms and organ involvement are most likely dependent on the extent of vascular damage,” the protocol stated.
Incubation period of Nipah infection is from 4 to 21 days. “Initially non-specific symptoms may be fever, headache, dizziness and vomiting. The hallmark of Nipah viral infection is the acute onset of moderate to high grade fever, headache, vomiting, cough, breathlessness, change in behaviour and sensorium, seizures and abnormal movement, myalgia and fatigue,” the clinical management protocol said.
In the outbreak of Nipah virus disease in Kerala, according to the clinical management protocol, most of the patients presented with moderate to high grade fever, headache often severe, vomiting and general weakness along with myalgia. Cough and breathlessness were also one of the presenting complaints seen in the majority of the patients.
“Breathlessness often progressed rapidly resulting in overt respiratory failure requiring use of supplementary oxygen and at times ventilator support. Respiratory failure requiring ventilator support was risk factors for high mortality,” it said.