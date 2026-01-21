ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Issues Safety Advisory For Frontline Healthcare Workers After Nipah Virus Outbreak In Bengal

New Delhi: Noting that healthcare personnel are always on the frontline, the Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory to states and UTs for the safety of the healthcare personnel from Nipah virus (NiV). The ministry has also launched a massive social media campaign for public awareness about the virus.

Recently, two positive cases of Nipah virus disease had been detected at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), ICMR in West Bengal.

“The health condition of two nurses who tested positive for the Nipah virus has been improving,” said Dr Pragya Yadav, senior scientist at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Dr Yadav further said that all contacts who have been traced following the detection of the two Nipah virus cases in West Bengal have tested negative.

“There is no reason to worry at present,” she said. Interestingly, the Nipah virus in West Bengal has been detected after more than 19 years. It was in 2007 when five deaths due to the Nipah virus were reported from Nadia district of West Bengal.

Kerala reported 17 deaths due to Nipah virus cases in 2018. In July last year, two Nipah virus cases were detected in Kerala.

Earlier, the health ministry in a note said, “As per the latest report of the Central High Level Team, Nipah Virus Disease is not a major outbreak and only local occurrence limited to two districts in Kerala including Kozhikode & Malappuram. Available data suggests that there is no need for the general public to be apprehensive about the safety of individuals and their family members. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the situation.”

What is Nipah

Nipah is a virus which commonly affects animals like bats, pigs, dogs, horses, etc. The virus can spread from animals to humans and can sometimes cause serious illness among humans.

Nipah virus infection is an emerging zoonotic disease which was first recognised in a large outbreak of 276 reported cases in Malaysia and Singapore from September 1998 to May 1999.

Spread of the Nipah virus to humans may occur after close contact with other Nipah-infected people, infected bats, or infected pigs. Bat secretions laden with viruses can infect people during fruit tree climbing, eating and handling contaminated fallen fruits or consuming raw date palm sap and juice or toddy.

According to the health ministry, human-to-human infection can occur from close contact with persons affected with Nipah at home while providing care or close contact and in hospital settings if; appropriate personal protective equipment is not used.

“Handling of dead bodies, suspected of death due to the Nipah virus should be done in accordance with the government advisory. During this emotional moment traditional rituals and practices may need to be modified to prevent the exposure of family members to the disease,” the ministry said.

Who are at high risk of developing Nipah virus infection

According to the health ministry, people who are exposed to areas inhabited by fruit bats and articles contaminated by secretions, such as unused wells, caves, fruit orchards, etc are likely to be at higher risk of infection