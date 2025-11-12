ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Issues Advisory To States And UTs On Air Pollution

Residents of Delhi protest at India Gate demanding government action and policies to curb rising air pollution levels in the National Capital Region, in New Delhi on Sunday, November 9, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Stating that children particularly under 5 years and old age groups, pregnant women, predisposed health conditions, low socio-economic conditions, outdoor working groups are prone to air pollution, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an updated advisory on air pollution to all States and UTs.

In its advisory, the health ministry has asked States and UTs to strengthen healthcare services to address the air pollution related health issues besides strengthening health sector response action plans, health adaptation plan on air pollution.

The ministry has also urged the States and UTs to finalize an action plan to address air pollution related illnesses.

The advisory said that exposure during pregnancy may have consequences for children in the womb. It said that those with pre-existing illnesses of respiratory cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems are at higher risk.