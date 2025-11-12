Health Ministry Issues Advisory To States And UTs On Air Pollution
The ministry has identified children particularly under 5 years and old age groups, pregnant women besides many others as prone to air pollution.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Stating that children particularly under 5 years and old age groups, pregnant women, predisposed health conditions, low socio-economic conditions, outdoor working groups are prone to air pollution, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an updated advisory on air pollution to all States and UTs.
In its advisory, the health ministry has asked States and UTs to strengthen healthcare services to address the air pollution related health issues besides strengthening health sector response action plans, health adaptation plan on air pollution.
The ministry has also urged the States and UTs to finalize an action plan to address air pollution related illnesses.
The advisory said that exposure during pregnancy may have consequences for children in the womb. It said that those with pre-existing illnesses of respiratory cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems are at higher risk.
“Those with poor nutritional status; those living in poor housing, using fossil fuels for cooking, heating and lighting purposes are at risk. Those with possibility of prolonged exposures such as traffic policemen, traffic volunteers, construction workers, road sweepers, rickshaw pullers, auto-rickshaw drivers, roadside vendors, and others working outdoors in air polluted settings, labours working near boilers or furnace smelters, miners etc. are at higher risk,” the advisory said. It said that women with burning biomass for cooking, and sweeping dust are vulnerable on account of their household work.
According to the advisory, the health impacts of air pollution depend on the level of pollution and exposure duration. The individuals’ vulnerability to the health impacts of pollution can also differ based on demographic factors and predisposing health conditions.
It said that short-term high-level exposures can result in acute health reactions with involvement of various human organs and patients may present with certain suggestive symptoms like irritation of eyes, nose, throat and skin, cough, breathing difficulty, wheezing, chest discomfort, chest pain, headache, giddiness, limb weakness, facial deviation etc.
“Vulnerable groups can experience more severe effects such as lower respiratory tract inflammation and infection, exacerbation of asthma, bronchitis or exacerbation of chronic illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (Respiratory System), chronic heart diseases (CVS), and cerebrovascular strokes (CNS) etc. Long term exposure to even lower levels of air pollution can result in chronic illnesses of respiratory and cardiovascular systems, lung cancer and premature deaths,” the advisory stated.
Read More: