ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Issues Ebola Advisory For Travellers Coming To India From High Risk Countries

Hyderabad: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory urging passengers with Ebola symptoms arriving in India from high risk countries to report to the health authorities before immigration clearance.

The advisory comes a day after the government on Wednesday said no Ebola cases have been detected in the country so far. Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava has, however, asked the states and union territories (UTs) to ensure readiness at all levels.

The measures came after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday declared Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda as a public health emergency “of international concern”.

The DGHS on Thursday urged the passengers who have travelled from high risk countries of DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, to bear caution and report to the airport health officer and health desk in case of symptoms.

Through the advisory, people have been asked to report for immigration clearance in case they carry the symptoms of "fever, weakness, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea and unexplained bleeding and sore throat."