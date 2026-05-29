ETV Bharat / bharat

Country Registers Progress In Health, Nutrition And Social Development Indicators: National Family Health Survey 6

The National Family Health Survey-6 was conducted during the 2023-24 period ( Represenatational Image (Getty Images) )

New Delhi: India has recorded notable progress in health, nutrition and social development indicators, reflecting the impact of sustained policy interventions and focused implementation of flagship programmes, the National Family Health Survey-6 has indicated. The survey was released by the Union Health Ministry here on Friday.

The National Family Health Survey-6 was conducted during 2023-24 by the health ministry with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, as the nodal agency.

Covering nearly 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts, the survey provides vital evidence on population, health, nutrition and family welfare indicators and supports evidence-based planning and programme implementation up to the district level.

Improvement in maternal health services

The NFHS-6 highlights significant improvements in maternal and child healthcare services across the country. A total of 95.9 per cent of pregnant women received antenatal care, while mothers receiving antenatal care in the first trimester increased from 70 per cent to 76.2 per cent.

Mothers receiving at least four antenatal care visits also increased from 58.5 per cent to 65.2 per cent, reflecting stronger continuity of maternal healthcare services.

Institutional deliveries increased from 88.6 per cent to 90.6 percent, moving India closer towards universal coverage. Births attended by skilled health personnel improved from 89.4 per cent to 91.3 per cent, while postnatal care for newborns by doctor/nurse/lady health visitor (LHV)/Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM)/Midwife/other health personnel within two days of delivery improved from 79.1 per cent to 85.3 per cent.

Maternal nutrition indicators also showed notable improvement. Mothers consuming iron folic acid supplements for 100 days or more during pregnancy increased from 44.1 per cent to 54.9 per cent, while those consuming supplements for 180 days or more rose from 26 per cent to 37.8 per cent.

These gains reflect strengthened public health infrastructure and improved access to maternal and child healthcare services across the country, driven by focused implementation of initiatives such as Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA/e-PMSMA) etc.

These programmes have enhanced antenatal and postnatal care coverage, ensured quality care during pregnancy and childbirth and promoted safe motherhood and child health practices.

The country's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) remains at 2.0. The Contraceptive Prevalence Rate increased from 66.7 per cent to 69.1 per cent, with a focus on the well-being of mother and child, thus showing improved access to family planning services to those who need.

These improvements underscore the continued impact of national family planning programmes, including Mission Parivar Vikas. The country continues to make strong progress towards universal immunisation coverage.