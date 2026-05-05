Health Ministry Gears Up To Roll Out Centre’s Flagship Health Insurance Programme AB PMJAY In West Bengal
Until now, West Bengal remained the only state that had opted out of the scheme, choosing instead to run its own flagship programme, Swasthya Sathi.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has geared up to roll out the Centre’s flagship health insurance programme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) in West Bengal, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win in the state assembly election.
“The AB PMJAY is an ambitious health scheme of the central government. West Bengal was the only state left behind in implementing the scheme,” a senior official in the health ministry told ETV Bharat here on Tuesday.
According to the official, once the new government is formed in West Bengal, AB PMJAY will be the first health scheme announced in the state. In fact, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the victory day speech, also said that the first cabinet of the BJP-led West Bengal government will announce the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned health expert and director general of the Association of Healthcare Provider (AHCP-India) Giridhar Gyani said that implementing Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal could lead to integration challenges, particularly in aligning beneficiary databases and hospital networks.
“It may also open up access to a larger pool of hospitals nationwide and bring additional central funding into the state’s healthcare system,” he said
West Bengal, until now, remained the only state that had opted out of the scheme, choosing instead to run its own flagship programme, Swasthya Sathi.
These ambitious health protection models are designed to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure but differ in scale, structure, and funding mechanisms.
Launched by the Centre in 2018, Ayushman Bharat is widely regarded as the world’s largest government-funded health assurance scheme. It provides an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.
The scheme targets economically vulnerable populations, identified primarily through deprivation and occupational criteria based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) database. Significantly, the scheme has recently been expanded to include all citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of income, significantly widening its coverage base.
The Swasthya Sathi, launched by the West Bengal government in 2016, adopts a more universal approach within the state. The scheme offers a basic health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, similar to Ayushman Bharat, and is not restricted to specific socio-economic categories.
One of its key features is that the health card is issued in the name of the female head of the family, aimed at empowering women and ensuring better access to healthcare services at the household level.
Public health experts believe that while both schemes share the common goal of financial protection in healthcare, their approaches reflect differing policy priorities—targeted welfare versus broader inclusivity.
“The coming months will be crucial in determining how West Bengal navigates this transition and whether a hybrid model can deliver the best of both worlds for its residents,” said Gyani.
Interestingly, the funding structures mark a key point of divergence between the two schemes. Ayushman Bharat operates on a cost-sharing model between the Centre and states, typically in a 60:40 ratio (90:10 for northeastern and special category states). Swasthya Sathi, on the other hand, is fully funded by the West Bengal government, giving the state complete administrative and financial control over the scheme.
“Another major difference lies in portability. Ayushman Bharat offers nationwide portability, allowing beneficiaries to avail treatment at any empanelled hospital across India. This feature is particularly beneficial for migrant workers and families who may seek treatment outside their home state. Swasthya Sathi, while extensive within West Bengal, has limited interstate portability, restricting access largely to hospitals within the state’s network,” Gyani said.
Hospital empanelment and package rates also differ. Ayushman Bharat has a standardised package rate system across states, aimed at maintaining uniformity and cost control. Whereas Swasthya Sathi allows the state more flexibility in determining package rates and hospital participation, which has led to wider inclusion of private hospitals within West Bengal but also raised concerns over cost variations.
There are also questions about the future of Swasthya Sathi. Officials indicate that the state may either merge the scheme with Ayushman Bharat or run both in parallel, as seen in some other states that have topped up central coverage with additional benefits.
Read more