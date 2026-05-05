ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Gears Up To Roll Out Centre’s Flagship Health Insurance Programme AB PMJAY In West Bengal

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has geared up to roll out the Centre’s flagship health insurance programme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) in West Bengal, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win in the state assembly election.

“The AB PMJAY is an ambitious health scheme of the central government. West Bengal was the only state left behind in implementing the scheme,” a senior official in the health ministry told ETV Bharat here on Tuesday.

According to the official, once the new government is formed in West Bengal, AB PMJAY will be the first health scheme announced in the state. In fact, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the victory day speech, also said that the first cabinet of the BJP-led West Bengal government will announce the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned health expert and director general of the Association of Healthcare Provider (AHCP-India) Giridhar Gyani said that implementing Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal could lead to integration challenges, particularly in aligning beneficiary databases and hospital networks.

“It may also open up access to a larger pool of hospitals nationwide and bring additional central funding into the state’s healthcare system,” he said

West Bengal, until now, remained the only state that had opted out of the scheme, choosing instead to run its own flagship programme, Swasthya Sathi.

These ambitious health protection models are designed to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure but differ in scale, structure, and funding mechanisms.

Launched by the Centre in 2018, Ayushman Bharat is widely regarded as the world’s largest government-funded health assurance scheme. It provides an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The scheme targets economically vulnerable populations, identified primarily through deprivation and occupational criteria based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) database. Significantly, the scheme has recently been expanded to include all citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of income, significantly widening its coverage base.