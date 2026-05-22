ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Brings Stricter Regulations For Anti-anxiety Medicine Pregabalin

New Delhi: The Centre has brought the widely used pain and anti-anxiety medicine “Pregabalin” under stricter regulation by including it in Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, amid growing concerns over its misuse and illegal sale in several parts of the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) notified the Drugs (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, stating that the amended rules will come into force 180 days after their publication in the Official Gazette.

With the latest amendment, Pregabalin has been added as serial number 51 under Schedule H1, a category of medicines that can be sold only on prescription and require stricter record maintenance by chemists.

Meant For Neuropathic Pain, Epilepsy, Fibromyalgia And Anxiety Disorders

Pregabalin is commonly prescribed for neuropathic pain, epilepsy, fibromyalgia and anxiety disorders. However, enforcement agencies and public health experts have increasingly raised concerns over its misuse, especially among young people and individuals with substance abuse disorders. In several states, authorities have reported illegal over-the-counter sale of the drug without valid prescriptions.

“The decision has been taken in view of reports received from certain states regarding the misuse and abuse of Pregabalin, particularly among youth. The drug, which is prescribed for the treatment of chronic pain, neuropathies, fibromyalgia, and certain neurological conditions, has reportedly been misused for its sedative, euphoric, and dissociative effects. Recent seizures of Pregabalin, stocked illegally and sold without authorisation, have also been reported from some parts of the country,” a Health Ministry official told ETV Bharat on Friday.