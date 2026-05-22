Health Ministry Brings Stricter Regulations For Anti-anxiety Medicine Pregabalin
Reportedly misused for its sedative, euphoric and dissociative effects, now the drug can be sold only on prescription and requires stricter record maintenance by chemists.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has brought the widely used pain and anti-anxiety medicine “Pregabalin” under stricter regulation by including it in Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, amid growing concerns over its misuse and illegal sale in several parts of the country.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) notified the Drugs (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, stating that the amended rules will come into force 180 days after their publication in the Official Gazette.
With the latest amendment, Pregabalin has been added as serial number 51 under Schedule H1, a category of medicines that can be sold only on prescription and require stricter record maintenance by chemists.
Meant For Neuropathic Pain, Epilepsy, Fibromyalgia And Anxiety Disorders
Pregabalin is commonly prescribed for neuropathic pain, epilepsy, fibromyalgia and anxiety disorders. However, enforcement agencies and public health experts have increasingly raised concerns over its misuse, especially among young people and individuals with substance abuse disorders. In several states, authorities have reported illegal over-the-counter sale of the drug without valid prescriptions.
“The decision has been taken in view of reports received from certain states regarding the misuse and abuse of Pregabalin, particularly among youth. The drug, which is prescribed for the treatment of chronic pain, neuropathies, fibromyalgia, and certain neurological conditions, has reportedly been misused for its sedative, euphoric, and dissociative effects. Recent seizures of Pregabalin, stocked illegally and sold without authorisation, have also been reported from some parts of the country,” a Health Ministry official told ETV Bharat on Friday.
Pharmacists Must Now Follow Strict Rules
Under Schedule H1 rules, pharmacists are required to maintain a separate register containing details of the patient, prescribing doctor and quantity supplied, and these records must be preserved for at least three years. The medicine label will also carry a prominent red warning box indicating that it should not be sold without a registered medical practitioner’s prescription.
The amendment follows a draft notification issued in January this year inviting objections and suggestions from the public. The government said all representations received on the draft rules were examined before the final notification was issued after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board.
According to the Health Ministry official, Pregabalin can be sold only against a valid prescription issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).
“Retailers must maintain a separate register recording details of prescriptions and sales. Manufacturers shall prominently display the prescribed ‘Schedule H1 Drug Warning’ label on product packaging. Violations and non-compliance will attract penal action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules thereunder,” the official said.
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