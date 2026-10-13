ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Ministry Asks Hospitals To Display Treatment Rates; Medical Device Industry Seeks Supply-Chain Transparency

New Delhi: Patients and their attendants visiting hospitals may soon find it easier to gauge the possible expenses of medical treatment as the Union Health Ministry has urged States and Union Territories to ensure that clinical establishments prominently display rates for their services and facilities.

Welcoming the move, Dr Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), on Tuesday called for a broader transparency framework that also covers medical devices, consumables and their supply chains.

Dr Nath said the Health Ministry's push for displaying hospital rates is a patient-friendly step that could empower consumers and promote fair pricing. However, he argued that transparency should not stop at the hospital billing counter and must extend to the prices and margins of medical devices and consumables from the first point of sale.

"AiMeD appreciates the Health Ministry's push for transparent display of hospital rates. It empowers patients and supports fair pricing," Nath told ETV Bharat here.

He said that the initiative should be extended to itemised device and consumable prices, with margins visible from the first point of sale.

Dr Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) (ETV Bharat)

Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday wrote to the chief secretaries of all States and UTs, asking them to review compliance with applicable regulations and ensure that patients and their attendants have easy access to information on healthcare charges.

Under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012, establishments in jurisdictions where the Act is applicable are required to display rates for each type of service and the facilities available. "The information must be displayed prominently in both the local language and English," the ministry said.

As per sources, States and UTs where the central Act is not applicable are governed by their respective regulatory frameworks, several of which also provide for the disclosure of healthcare service rates. The ministry's initiative is intended to help patients estimate treatment expenses, make informed decisions and avoid confusion or disputes over bills, they added.