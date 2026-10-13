Health Ministry Asks Hospitals To Display Treatment Rates; Medical Device Industry Seeks Supply-Chain Transparency
AiMeD coordinator has welcomed the move to empower patients but called for uniform national framework to disclose medical device and consumable prices, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Patients and their attendants visiting hospitals may soon find it easier to gauge the possible expenses of medical treatment as the Union Health Ministry has urged States and Union Territories to ensure that clinical establishments prominently display rates for their services and facilities.
Welcoming the move, Dr Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), on Tuesday called for a broader transparency framework that also covers medical devices, consumables and their supply chains.
Dr Nath said the Health Ministry's push for displaying hospital rates is a patient-friendly step that could empower consumers and promote fair pricing. However, he argued that transparency should not stop at the hospital billing counter and must extend to the prices and margins of medical devices and consumables from the first point of sale.
"AiMeD appreciates the Health Ministry's push for transparent display of hospital rates. It empowers patients and supports fair pricing," Nath told ETV Bharat here.
He said that the initiative should be extended to itemised device and consumable prices, with margins visible from the first point of sale.
Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday wrote to the chief secretaries of all States and UTs, asking them to review compliance with applicable regulations and ensure that patients and their attendants have easy access to information on healthcare charges.
Under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012, establishments in jurisdictions where the Act is applicable are required to display rates for each type of service and the facilities available. "The information must be displayed prominently in both the local language and English," the ministry said.
As per sources, States and UTs where the central Act is not applicable are governed by their respective regulatory frameworks, several of which also provide for the disclosure of healthcare service rates. The ministry's initiative is intended to help patients estimate treatment expenses, make informed decisions and avoid confusion or disputes over bills, they added.
The government has also asked States and UTs to encourage the display of package rates for international patients travelling to India on Medical or Ayush Visas, wherever applicable.
For Nath, however, the next challenge is to ensure that patients are able to understand not only what hospitals charge but also how prices of devices and consumables are determined across the supply chain.
Welcoming the Health Ministry's advisory alongside a Karnataka Food and Drug Administration order requiring the landing price and maximum retail price (MRP) to be mentioned on hospital bills, Nath said both measures could advance patient-friendly pricing transparency.
Notably, the Karnataka Food and Drug Administration, in a recent circular, asked all hospitals, health care institutions, distributors, wholesalers and retailers to display landing price and maximum retail price (MRP) on hospital bills.
Nath called for margins to be traceable from the import landed cost or the manufacturer's ex-factory price at the first point of sale. He also proposed treating GST charged on the initial sale to importers as the first point of sale for this purpose. "We urge a uniform national framework, and AiMeD stands ready to help design it," Nath said.
In fact, with implementation and enforcement of applicable clinical-establishment regulations resting with States and UTs, the Union Health Ministry has sought the personal attention of chief secretaries and asked them to issue necessary advisories to the authorities concerned.
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