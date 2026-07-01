Health Minister Nadda Calls For Community Support, Tech Use In Delhi’s TB And Dengue Campaigns
Health Minister JP Nadda urged public participation, technology use, and coordinated action to boost Delhi's tuberculosis elimination and dengue preparedness, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : July 1, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Stressing the need for greater public participation, technological interventions and coordinated action to strengthen disease control efforts, Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with the Delhi government to assess the progress of the tuberculosis elimination campaign, Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, and the national capital’s preparedness to tackle dengue.
During the review, Nadda said the initiative should be given fresh momentum through enhanced “Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation)”. He stressed that public awareness remains central to achieving the country's goal of eliminating tuberculosis.
The minister directed officials to ensure that all campaign-related communication is conveyed in simple and easily understandable language so that it reaches every section of society.
Nadda also called for the active involvement of elected representatives and public leaders in the campaign to deepen community engagement and encourage wider participation. He said the success of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan would depend not only on government efforts but also on the active support of citizens and local institutions.
To strengthen implementation and accountability, Nadda instructed that every ward in Delhi should be monitored by senior government officials. He said close monitoring at the grassroots level would help identify gaps, improve coordination and ensure effective execution of the campaign.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance during the recent PRAGATI meeting, the minister also emphasised the need for greater participation of MY Bharat volunteers to boost grassroots mobilisation and support awareness, screening and outreach activities.
Highlighting the role of technology in improving tuberculosis detection, Nadda said the centre would support the deployment of more handheld X-ray machines integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). Such AI-enabled diagnostic tools, he said, would facilitate early diagnosis, improve case detection and help accelerate India's TB elimination efforts.
The minister also underscored the importance of involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in both the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and dengue prevention efforts.
Nadda directed officials to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of RWAs so that they can contribute effectively to awareness campaigns, surveillance and community-level interventions.
The meeting also reviewed Delhi's preparedness for the upcoming dengue season. Discussions focused on coordinated action among departments, strengthening disease surveillance, enhancing public awareness and ensuring timely preventive measures to minimise the spread of mosquito-borne infections.
Presenting the programme review, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, NHM, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Aradhana Patnaik, explained how the campaign's strategy has come together operationally in Delhi.
She noted that AI-driven vulnerability mapping, using more than 30 region-specific indicators, has identified 1.58 lakh high-risk villages and wards nationally, and for Delhi has narrowed the focus to 38 wards across 11 districts that together account for over 80 per cent of the city's high-risk burden, enabling a precision-targeted effort.
Patnaik highlighted that Delhi has screened 28.83 lakh people, conducted 21.67 lakh chest X-rays and 3.65 lakh molecular (NAAT) tests, and notified 1.75 lakh TB patients.
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