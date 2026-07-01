ETV Bharat / bharat

Health Minister Nadda Calls For Community Support, Tech Use In Delhi’s TB And Dengue Campaigns

Union Health Minister JP Nadda addresses the 10th Convocation of the Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS), in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( @JPNadda X/ANI Photo )

New Delhi: Stressing the need for greater public participation, technological interventions and coordinated action to strengthen disease control efforts, Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with the Delhi government to assess the progress of the tuberculosis elimination campaign, Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, and the national capital’s preparedness to tackle dengue.

During the review, Nadda said the initiative should be given fresh momentum through enhanced “Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation)”. He stressed that public awareness remains central to achieving the country's goal of eliminating tuberculosis.

The minister directed officials to ensure that all campaign-related communication is conveyed in simple and easily understandable language so that it reaches every section of society.

Nadda also called for the active involvement of elected representatives and public leaders in the campaign to deepen community engagement and encourage wider participation. He said the success of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan would depend not only on government efforts but also on the active support of citizens and local institutions.

To strengthen implementation and accountability, Nadda instructed that every ward in Delhi should be monitored by senior government officials. He said close monitoring at the grassroots level would help identify gaps, improve coordination and ensure effective execution of the campaign.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance during the recent PRAGATI meeting, the minister also emphasised the need for greater participation of MY Bharat volunteers to boost grassroots mobilisation and support awareness, screening and outreach activities.

Highlighting the role of technology in improving tuberculosis detection, Nadda said the centre would support the deployment of more handheld X-ray machines integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). Such AI-enabled diagnostic tools, he said, would facilitate early diagnosis, improve case detection and help accelerate India's TB elimination efforts.