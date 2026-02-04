ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Health Is Not Good’, SC Asks Centre Relook Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, citing the medical report, said it shows that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health is not that good, and asked the Centre if there was any possibility for it to relook at his detention. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale.

The bench observed that Wangchuk's health report was not good and asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, to seek instructions in the matter.

The bench told the Centre’s counsel that apart from submissions, counter submissions and law points, just give a thought to it, as an officer of the court. “The detention order was passed on September 26, 2025, nearly five months. Considering the health condition of the detainee. The report which we saw earlier shows that his health is not that good. There are certain age-related, maybe otherwise. Is there a possibility for the government to rethink, or even relook,” the bench observed orally. Nataraj said that he would put the suggestion to the authorities concerned.

During the hearing, the bench was informed by the Centre’s counsel that Wangchuk was responsible for violence in Leh last year, in which four people die,d and 161 were injured.

Nataraj argued that it was ultimately his provocative speech, provocation, instigation. “The person need not actively participate, the propensity of the person to influence a group of persons...that is more than sufficient," Nataraj said.